Trump's empathy for devastation in Puerto Rico leaves much to be desired

by Yamily Habib
 09/26/2017 - 14:45
The statements of the American president regarding the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico are anything but supportive.


By Yamily Habib
September 26, 2017

Some people forget that Puerto Rico is still US territory. They only remember it when the independence debate - like the pardon to Óscar López Rivera - comes afloat. For example: President Donald Trump not only took five days to react to the devastation of the island left by the passage of Hurricane Maria, but when he finally did, his statements hinted that the consequences of the disaster were due to the billionaire debt that the island keeps with Wall Street.

3.5 million Americans have been affected by the passage of the hurricane on the island, and the president's response to the serious situation has been, once again, a provocation.

Despite assuring the Puerto Rican people that he "was with them" hours before the hurricane hit the island - with winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour - citizens have seen their anguish fueled by the President's disguised reprisal.

About 700 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials are on the island, and a total of 10,000 federal workers are conducting search and rescue missions, as well as the distribution of food and water, as reported by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, President Trump has become nonsensical with African-American players in the National Football League, something that a lot of residents on the island have not been able to see in the media because of the power outage they have been subjected to for five days.

As Juliette Kayyem, a former US national security official during the Obama administration, said, Trump's response to the disaster in Puerto Rico has demonstrated a "lack of empathy of epic proportions."

