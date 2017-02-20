Trump's Combat with the Media: Spread Confusion and Distrust.

In countries like China, where the separation of powers is an entelechy, propaganda is an efficient tool for the Communist party to keep control of the public opinion. If the goverment has control over the media, the mass will think accordingly to what the goverment wants.

But when it is the government of a democratic country like the US who tries to spread confusion and 'fake news" in order to generate "mistrust" towards a critic media, we should worry.

The United States President continued his attack on the media on Saturday as he spoke to supporters at a rally in Florida.

Donald Trump told the crowd of around 9,000 supporters gathered at a hangar at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport that he wanted to speak to them "without the filter of fake news."

"Despite all their lies, misrepresentations, and false stories, they could not defeat us in the primaries, and they could not defeat us in the general election, and we will continue to expose them for what they are, and most importantly, we will continue to win, win, win," he said.

The criticisms followed a tweet on Friday in which Trump described media outlets including The New York Times and CNN as "the enemy of the American people."

In his speech he said the media had become "part of the corrupt system" and had "their own agenda", which is different to that of the American people.

"When the media lies to people I will never ever let them get away with it," he said, as cited in EFE.

During the speech, Trump also renewed pledges to keep the US "safe" and provide "a great healthcare plan". He also said he wants to establish "safe zones" in Syria and other places instead of taking people into the US, and that these should be paid for by the Gulf states.

A day later, Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, told CBS’s Face the Nation that “you should take it seriously” when Trump threatens the media. Priebus called recent news stories about the Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia “inaccurate, overstated” and “total garbage”, but he did not specify what he disputed in the articles.

This is how dictactors get started

Trump's attitude against the press has raised criticism inside the Republican Party. On Sunday, senator John McCain warned that suppression of a free press is “how dictators get started”, criticizing Donald Trump’s continued declarations that newspapers and news networks are “the enemy of the American people”.

“I hate the press,” McCain told NBC’s Meet the Press in an interview, taped at a security conference with European leaders in Munich.. “But the fact is we need you. We need a free press. We must have it.”

The Republican party’s presidential nominee in 2008, McCain has repeatedly criticized Trump’s ideas as a candidate and now as president.