Trump wants to discipline the White House

On Monday, President Donald Trump swore in his new chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, who will have to put some order into the chaotic new White House.

After a week of legislative failures, disagreements within the Republican party and a steady leakage of information that has left the new president in a very awkward position, his most impulsive decision has been to restructure the cracked pillars of his administration, beginning with the incorporation Oo Anthony Scaramucci as new director of communications.

According to Reuters, Kelly is expected to have a more disciplined approach to his new position as a replacement for Reince Priebus, "who failed to mesh with the president's freewheeling and untraditional management style and grappled with infighting during his six months in the job.”

Kelly "will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt, as chief of staff," Trump emphasized in the Oval Office at the swearing-in ceremony of the general and former National Security Secretary.

Trump emphasized during the ceremony and at a later meeting with members of his cabinet, Kelly's "miraculous" work in his little more than six months leading the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), primarily in reducing immigration to across the border with Mexico”, according to EFE.

According to Trump, the "interruption" of that immigration has been almost 80 percent and "even" Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto called him to say that "very few people" try "because they know they will not go through" the border.

"So I just want to congratulate him (Kelly) for the great work he has done with National Security and I have no doubt that he will be an absolutely magnificent chief of staff," the president insisted.

Kelly is the first general to assume as White House chief of staff since Alexander Haig in the government of former President Richard Nixon.

However, Trump denied today, through his Twitter account, that there is "chaos" in the White House and stressed, among other achievements, that there is a "safe border", wages are "growing" and unemployment, 4.4%, is "the lowest in 17 years."

"We have a lot of records. We have the highest stock market in history, the best economic indicators in years," Trump insisted during Kelly's oath.

In his cabinet meeting, Trump stressed that the national economy is going "incredibly well" and recalled the data, known last week, of the annual growth rate of 2.6% in the second quarter.

"We have some interesting situations that we will take care of: North Korea, the Middle East, many problems we inherited from previous governments, but we will take care of them," the president promised.

When asked specifically about Pyongyang's latest intercontinental missile launch, Trump simply said, "We will take care of North Korea."

With the landing of Kelly and Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier in the White House, Trump’s closest circle are now overwhelming figures alien to the Republican apparatus, such as chief strategist Steve Bannon, the marriage formed by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump or the chief economic adviser, former banker Gary Cohn.