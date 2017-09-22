Advertisement

Trump Vs. Jong-un: The ultimate chest-beating contest

by Yamily Habib
 09/22/2017 - 12:40
Kim Jong-un warned US President Donald Trump that he will pay dearly for his "eccentric" speech. before the UN, in which he threatened to completely destroy North Korea. EFE / Kcna

Kim Jong-un warned US President Donald Trump that he will pay dearly for his "eccentric" speech. before the UN, in which he threatened to completely destroy North Korea.

Between crosses of insults, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un juggle with international stability. 


As if they were rabid dogs, the US and North Korean leaders have once again starred in an exchange of insults and threats worthy of preschool.

The problem with this type of disagreements is that, historically, they never end well.

After Donald Trump led a campaign against the regime of Kim Jong-un in the UN General Assembly, in which he threatened without mediation to "totally destroy" North Korea, the leader of that country didn’t sit idly.

With a first-person statement - something never seen before - and with an equally threatening tone, North Korea's "top leader" ruled that "I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue," Kim said. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."

Without a drop of cynicism, the North Korean leader said that the comments of the American president against him were reflective of “mentally deranged behavior”.

Hours later, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho - who was in New York for the General Assembly - told reporters that "this could mean the most powerful test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean ".

This test has put on alert the Japanese defense minister, Itsunori Onodera, who has assured that his country will have to prepare for the sudden escalation of tensions in the region, CNN reported.

Onodera is not far behind in his predictions.

Although his speech remains in the media, Trump has responded to the threats, again, by Twitter.

Name-calling the North Korean leader once again, the US president has assured that "the madman" will be "tested like never before," after approving an expansion of Treasury Department powers seeking to strangle Kim Jong-un’s economy.

The danger now lies in the possibility that both leaders decide to prove who is the strongest not from rhetoric but from the warlike action that could cost the peace and - most likely - the lives of large populations on the planet.

