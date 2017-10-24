Trump Vs. Corker: another focus of instability in the Republican Party

What many thought was a common political meeting between Republican senators and President Trump, turned out to be an exchange of insults between Senator Bob Corker (representative of Tennessee) and the President.

According to the Washington Post, the senator accused Trump of "degrading" the country with his "falsehoods", "insults" and "bullying", referring to the Twitter-based government policy of the President.

Corker criticized Trump through the media on Tuesday morning, just hours away from a lunch between Republican Senators, where the president would reaffirm the importance of passing the tax reform, trying to "build consensus" around to tax cuts, Reuters reported.

"I think many of us, me included, have tried to, you know, intervene, and I have had a private dinner and have been with him on multiple occasions to try and create some kind of aspirational approach, if you will, to the way that he conducts himself," Corker said. "I don't think that that's possible. He's obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president."

In an interview with CNN, the Senator regretted that he supported the bid by the tycoon, assuring that he would not support him again if there were a possibility because he is not "up to" the job.

For his part, the president, who was heading for the party's weekly political luncheon, did not stand the provocation and responded through his Twitter account, calling the senator "incompetent head" of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Between incongruities in counting the facts - as Trump insisted that Corker run once again and the Senator was never in favor of the agreement with Iran - the president embarked in another fight that dynamite the heart of the Republican bench.

"Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president," Corker replied through his Twitter account.

Despite conciliatory efforts such as the ones carried out by House Speaker Paul Ryan - who told at a news conference on Tuesday morning that the senator "would support tax reform" and preferred that "these matters be resolved in person" - the questioning of the "veracity" of the president by Republicans like Corker, remains a symptom of the reality of the party.

As Reuters explained, "alienating any member of his own party could cost Trump legislative initiatives in the Senate as Republicans control the chamber by only a 52-48 margin."

This could challenge Trump's long-awaited tax reform, as Corker stands as an antagonist to "any proposal that could increase the federal debt."