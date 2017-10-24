Advertisement

Trump Vs. Corker: another focus of instability in the Republican Party

Tennessee Republican Sen. Robert Corker, chair of the Upper House Committee on Foreign Relations, attends the media before a hearing in the Washington, USA Capitol on October 24, 2017. EFE / Shawn Thew

Tennessee Republican Sen. Robert Corker, chair of the Upper House Committee on Foreign Relations, attends the media before a hearing in the Washington, USA Capitol on October 24, 2017. EFE / Shawn Thew

Trump Vs. Corker: another focus of instability in the Republican Party

Faced with the need to pass a Tax Reform, Trump continues to reap enmity within his own party. This time it was Senator Bob Corker who did not disguise his views against the President.


By Yamily Habib
October 24, 2017

What many thought was a common political meeting between Republican senators and President Trump, turned out to be an exchange of insults between Senator Bob Corker (representative of Tennessee) and the President.

According to the Washington Post, the senator accused Trump of "degrading" the country with his "falsehoods", "insults" and "bullying", referring to the Twitter-based government policy of the President.

Corker criticized Trump through the media on Tuesday morning, just hours away from a lunch between Republican Senators, where the president would reaffirm the importance of passing the tax reform, trying to "build consensus" around to tax cuts, Reuters reported.

 

"I think many of us, me included, have tried to, you know, intervene, and I have had a private dinner and have been with him on multiple occasions to try and create some kind of aspirational approach, if you will, to the way that he conducts himself," Corker said. "I don't think that that's possible. He's obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president."

In an interview with CNN, the Senator regretted that he supported the bid by the tycoon, assuring that he would not support him again if there were a possibility because he is not "up to" the job.

For his part, the president, who was heading for the party's weekly political luncheon, did not stand the provocation and responded through his Twitter account, calling the senator "incompetent head" of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Captura de pantalla 2017-10-24 a las 21.28.26.png

Between incongruities in counting the facts - as Trump insisted that Corker run once again and the Senator was never in favor of the agreement with Iran - the president embarked in another fight that dynamite the heart of the Republican bench.

"Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president," Corker replied through his Twitter account.

Captura de pantalla 2017-10-24 a las 22.12.09.png

Despite conciliatory efforts such as the ones carried out by House Speaker Paul Ryan - who told at a news conference on Tuesday morning that the senator "would support tax reform" and preferred that "these matters be resolved in person" - the questioning of the "veracity" of the president by Republicans like Corker, remains a symptom of the reality of the party.

As Reuters explained, "alienating any member of his own party could cost Trump legislative initiatives in the Senate as Republicans control the chamber by only a 52-48 margin."

This could challenge Trump's long-awaited tax reform, as Corker stands as an antagonist to "any proposal that could increase the federal debt."

TAGS
Trump
Corker
gop
tax reform
senate
by Yamily Habib
 10/24/2017 - 16:55
in
Banner Image: 
Uno más es uno menos
Banner Headline: 
One more is one less
Banner Image caption: 
Uno más es uno menos

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

President Donald Trump (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, during a presidential statement to the media. McConnell will try to give a legislative "victory" to the president, with the approval of the Tax Reform. Alex Brandon / AP Photo
On the verge of a Tax Reform
Some media say that since coming to power in 2012, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez turned a blind eye to multiple human rights violations and murders of activists like Berta Cáceres. EFE / Gustavo Amador
Honduras: US backyard
An abandoned and ruined house inside a Commune of Santiago, Chile. Photo courtesy of Movimiento de Pobladores/as Vivienda Digna.
A Decent Housing for Chile
On September 15, 1950, General MacArthur launched a surprise amphibious assault on the port of Inchon, South Korea, which resulted in a decisive victory in the U.N. about the North Korean invaders. Within weeks, North Korean and South Korean forces seized Seoul and cut off North Korea's vital supply lines. Source: www.history.com
North Korea and the United States: a history of nuclear meltdown