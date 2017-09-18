Trump at UN: more reforms and less red tape

"The UN must focus more on results rather than on processes," US President Donald Trump told government leaders on Tuesday in a high-level debate at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a speech read, paused and consistent - for the sake of his advisers and international observers - the US president said that "in recent years, the UN has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement", considering them as the main obstacles to "focus more on people".

Echoing this year's panel discussion mission - "to promote peace and a dignified life for all on a sustainable planet" - Trump confirmed its support for the "noble" UN projects, but reaffirmed its criticism of "Disproportionate" costs assumed by the US government for its participation in the organization demanding, "see results."

"Although the United Nations has increased on a regular budget by 140% and staff has more than doubled since 2000, we are not seeing the results in line with this investment," said the president, asserting that "we must assure that no one and no member state shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden, and that’s militarily or financially", within the organization.

This speech was an accolade to the new management of the secretary of the organization, Antonio Guterres and his project of reform. According to Trump, Guterres "is changing" the United Nations, and encouraged him to continue with all the changes he deems necessary.

In the same way, Guterres continued the tone of the US president lamenting, "fragmented structures and byzantine procedures" of the United Nations, asserting, "We are making progress towards a bold and broad agenda of reforms to strengthen the United Nations”.

Finally, US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, closed the speech asserting that the goal of the assembly is "not to be satisfied with less than a total consensus in the reform of the organization."

Haley has been a major driver of this reform process, even taking a cut of $ 600 million into the budget for peace missions this year, which has met with a cold response to its overall proposal by countries like France and Russia, who have voiced concerns about the US willingness to cut spending rather than "improve UN performance," as The Economic Times reported.