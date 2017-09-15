Trump takes advantage of the London attack to promote his travel ban

Diplomacy is an art that the American president still cannot handle. Between expressing solidarity with the English Prime Minister Theresa May and taking advantage of the misfortune of others to make political proselytism, the president has chosen the second option.

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”, Trump said through his Twitter account.

“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!” he continued.

Meanwhile, British police continue to search and investigate the incident classified as a terrorist attack, in which 22 people were slightly injured by the explosion of a homemade device in a London subway car.

The travel ban demanded by the president came into force at the end of June and prevents for 120 and 90 days the entry to the country of refugees and citizens of six Muslim-majority countries, respectively.

While the Trump administration defines a framework of standards to apply it, a hearing scheduled for October 10 is expected to study its legality in depth, according to EFE.