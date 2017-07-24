Trump Still Doubts: Did Russia Really Interfere in US election?

The new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, said Sunday that President Donald Trump is still not convinced that Russia interfered in last year's presidential election, and he is concerned that the investigations into that possibility are attempts to "delegitimize" his election victory.

In a tense interview on CNN, Scaramucci said that "somebody" had told him that Russian election meddling would never have been detected.

"Somebody said to me the other day - I don't want to say who - if the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those emails, you would have never seen it," Scaramucci said.

"You would have never had any evidence of them. Meaning that they're superconfident in their deception skills and hacking," he added.

When pressured by the journalist conducting the interview, Jake Tapper, about who this "anonymous" source might be, Scaramucci said "How about it's the president, Jake. He called me from Air Force One and basically said to me, 'This is - maybe they did it, maybe they didn't do it.'"

Despite the conclusions of US intelligence agencies - including the current directors of national intelligence, national security and the FBI - Trump still claims not to be certain that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

"There's a lot of disinformation out there," said Scaramucci.

According to the White House, during the meeting Trump held in early July at the G-20 summit in Hamburg with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US leader pressured Putin about Kremlin interference in the election and the former KGB agent denied it.

"The mainstream media position on this, that (Russia) interfered in the election," Scaramucci said. "It (is) actually in his mind, what are you guys suggesting? You're going to delegitimize his victory?"

Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College, although Clinton handily won the popular vote, in an astounding upset last November.