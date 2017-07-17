Trump speeds up the deportation process

When we talk about "deportation" the time factor is fundamental. The legal procedure allows for a time of appeal and legal advice that has given thousands of citizens the opportunity to stay in the United States, the country they have chosen to start a life from scratch.

The Trump administration is aware of the matter and this has been the flank they have decided to attack this time.

A new proposal has been running through the corridors of the White House since May and has reached the Washington Post only three days ago; the media has made it public and the concerns of Congressional Hispanic Caucus seem to be more and more accurate: we could be on the threshold of mass deportation.

Since 2004, the Department of Homeland Security has been authorized to bypass legal proceedings in immigration courts only in cases of immigrants who have lived without documents in the country for less than two weeks and who have been detained in a range of 100 miles from the border. But a new proposal would allow the agency to seek the "expedited removal" of undocumented immigrants who have been detained anywhere in the United States and who cannot prove that they have lived in the country continuously for more than 90 days.

This is the information contained in the memorandum obtained by the Washington Post last week, which shows that the concern of the new administration goes beyond a border wall.

According to two White House officials, the new policy, which does not require congressional approval, is currently being reviewed in conjunction with the Office of Management and Budget. Joanne F. Talbot, a spokeswoman for the Department, has stated that she has not seen the draft and has assured that Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly made the final decision.

“The potential changes would allow DHS to more efficiently use resources to remove persons who have been illegally present for relatively brief periods of time while still observing due-process requirements,” Talbot said.

According to the Post, immigrant rights advocates have denounced the expansion of authority for expedited deportations, warning that the policy would strip more immigrants of due-process rights to seek asylum or other legal protections that would allow them to remain in the country.

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, said: "This is a radical departure from current policy and practice, which takes one giant step towards implementing Trump’s deportation force across the nation”.

But the officials from the Department of Homeland Security have stated that the new policy would simply allow the agency to work discreetly under federal law.

Raising the budget for border defense, removing deportation restrictions in the case of individuals without a criminal record, and now approving expedited deportations, are hidden mechanisms in Trump's Trojan horse advocating for a safer country, using undocumented immigrants as scapegoats.