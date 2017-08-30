Trump ran out of words with Pyongyang

Today the president of the United States has resorted to his Twitter account to make it known that "words are not the answer" when it comes to North Korea.

With his statement, the president would be contradicting the assertions of his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who said Sunday that, despite Pyongyang's provocations through its ballistic missiles, the United States "will continue a peaceful campaign of pressure, along with its allies. "

Tillerson made reference to Tuesday’s events, when North Korea challenged the limits of international diplomacy by launching an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and landed in the North Pacific.

According to the newspaper El País, it was "the umpteenth test of weapons made by Pyongyang," in a chain of demonstrations about the development of its nuclear programm, and "despite the pressure exerted by the international community."

This time the projectile traveled farther than usual, crossing territory of a foreign country, something that had not happened since 2012, when Pyongyang fired a rocket that flew over the small islands of Okinawa.

According to the report, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which took place in New York on Tuesday.

In a White House statement, President Trump noted that "all options are on the table," and that North Korea's measures only "increase the regime’s isolation in the region and the rest of the world."

But the last North Korean launch was publicized in the national media through images where the leader Kim Jong-Un could be observed presiding over the launching of the projectile, to which the American president responded with a message in Twitter where he asserted that the United States has been "talking" and "extorting" the North Korean regime for more than 25 years, saying that words are no longer the solution.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reiterated the country's readiness for a diplomatic breakout at a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo.

Mattis said that "we are never left without diplomatic solutions, we continue to work together and the minister and I share the responsibility of providing protection to our nations, our peoples and our interests."

The missile fired on Tuesday, identified by the North Korean regime as Hwasong-12, flew over Japan, fueling tensions with the United States and its allies, Japan and South Korea.

President Trump issued a more moderate statement on Tuesday stating that "The world has received North Korea's latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior".

Similarly, early Wednesday, the United States conducted an interception test for an intermediate-range ballistic missile off the coast of Hawaii, according to a statement from the Defense Missile Agency, as reported by CNN.