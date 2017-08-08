Trump promises North Korea "fire and fury"

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," the president asserted from his Bedminster golf club. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump referred to the maneuvers made by the North Korean government in recent weeks, which threaten treaties between countries in the area. In fact, according to an investigation by US intelligence, Jong-un has at his disposal "the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit into a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that could reach the United States," according to CBS.

"(Jong-un) has been very threatening -- beyond a normal statement," said the president. "As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before”.