For Trump the price of the Dreamers is a Wall

The American president is a very good businessman. That we can’t deny.

Faced with pressure for his decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) last month, Trump has agreed to sign a bill that could protect dreamers (beneficiaries of the program).

But when it comes to business, nothing is free.

In return, the president has called for approval of a package of "migratory priorities," which would include cutting funding for sanctuary cities - such as his hometown, New York - mobilizing against underage children crossing the border without legal companionship and the replacement of legal immigration based on family ties by a merit based system, according to the New York Post.

The document was presented to members of Congress on Sunday night, and according to Reuters – who had access to the document containing the president's list of requirements - the "principles" for immigration proposed by Trump were "unsatisfactory for the Democrats."

Instead of finding a legislative solution to the situation of young people protected by DACA, the Democrats found the President's request for funding for his long-awaited border wall.

“The administration can't be serious about compromise or helping the Dreamers if they begin with a list that is anathema to the Dreamers, to the immigrant community and to the vast majority of Americans,” said Democratic representatives in Congress and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in a joint statement Sunday evening. “We told the President at our meeting that we were open to reasonable border security measures ... but this list goes so far beyond what is reasonable. This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise.”

On the other hand, Ron Vitiello, the United States Deputy Commissioner for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, announced at the same time, “we are recommending the construction of a border wall along our southern border which will be an invaluable tool to deter human trafficking, drug trafficking and the spread of deadly cartel violence,” he said, coinciding with the founding speech of the Trump administration. "The success of border walls are undeniable from the perspective of the operators," he added.

Also, the president's proposal includes requesting funds to hire 370 additional immigration judges; 1000 lawyers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); 300 federal prosecutors and 10,000 additional ICE agents to "enforce immigration laws," according to the Reuters report.