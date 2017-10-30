Advertisement

Trump launches Twitter spat over Michael Moore's theater work about him

Trump launches Twitter spat over Michael Moore's theater work about himUS President Donald Trump. EFE/File

Trump launches Twitter spat over Michael Moore's theater work about him
US President Donald Trump. EFE/File

Trump launches Twitter spat over Michael Moore's theater work about him

 The acclaimed documentary filmaker responded in a series of tweets, accusing the president of trying to distract the public from Afghanistan, Puerto Rico and the Russia probe.


By EFE
October 30, 2017

President Donald Trump reacted to filmmaker Michael Moore's Broadway show poking fun at his administration by launching a Twitter spat, to which Moore responded in a series of tweets, accusing the president of trying to distract the public from Afghanistan, Puerto Rico and the Russia probe.

"While not at all presidential," Trump wrote, "I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!"

Moore took up the gauntlet, sending off a dozen tweets regarding his one-man show by mimicking Trump's typical language and attacking the president according to the format he used in "The Terms of My Surrender," which closed on Oct. 22 - apparently on schedule - after a 12-week run at the Belasco Theater.

"You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency - which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early," Moore wrote. "NOT SAD."

The winner of the Oscar for best documentary in 2003 for "Bowling for Columbine" then added that on Sunday one US soldier was killed and six wounded in a non-combat helicopter accident in the "never-ending" war in Afghanistan.

"You, our President, are not even aware of this," tweeted Moore. "You ARE aware I'm a 'B'way star' & I guess this bothers you more. SAD."

"Prosecutor (Robert) Mueller's Grand Jury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this?" continued Moore, adding that "38 days after Maria, 3/4 of (Puerto Rico) (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B'way show. SAD."

And the filmmaker went on to tweet that "They say Twitter 'distracts' you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It's all you know how to do. #LOSER!"

Moore also wrote that his Broadway show "was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer. ... As announced on May 1st, it was always a '12-WEEK-ONLY' run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie."  

ALSO LISTED IN
Film & Television
TAGS
Donald Trump
US president
Michael Moore
by Andrea Rodes
 10/30/2017 - 06:23
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Trump tries to distance himself from the accusations against Manafort, but the foreign relations advisor of his campaign pleads guilty for perjury.
A Phony Campaign
Stock photo of May 3, 2016 showing former US President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, as he attends a campaign event in New York (United States). EFE / Justin Lane
Mueller uncovers the first advance of the Russiagate
US President Donald Trump. EFE/File
Trump's support drops to lowest level ever, new survey finds
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy addresses the media after a cabinet's meeting after a extraordinary plenary session where the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution was approved, at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin
Spain dissolves Catalan government, calls early regional elections