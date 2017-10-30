Trump launches Twitter spat over Michael Moore's theater work about him

President Donald Trump reacted to filmmaker Michael Moore's Broadway show poking fun at his administration by launching a Twitter spat, to which Moore responded in a series of tweets, accusing the president of trying to distract the public from Afghanistan, Puerto Rico and the Russia probe.

"While not at all presidential," Trump wrote, "I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!"

Moore took up the gauntlet, sending off a dozen tweets regarding his one-man show by mimicking Trump's typical language and attacking the president according to the format he used in "The Terms of My Surrender," which closed on Oct. 22 - apparently on schedule - after a 12-week run at the Belasco Theater.

"You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency - which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early," Moore wrote. "NOT SAD."

The winner of the Oscar for best documentary in 2003 for "Bowling for Columbine" then added that on Sunday one US soldier was killed and six wounded in a non-combat helicopter accident in the "never-ending" war in Afghanistan.

"You, our President, are not even aware of this," tweeted Moore. "You ARE aware I'm a 'B'way star' & I guess this bothers you more. SAD."

"Prosecutor (Robert) Mueller's Grand Jury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this?" continued Moore, adding that "38 days after Maria, 3/4 of (Puerto Rico) (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B'way show. SAD."

And the filmmaker went on to tweet that "They say Twitter 'distracts' you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It's all you know how to do. #LOSER!"

Moore also wrote that his Broadway show "was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer. ... As announced on May 1st, it was always a '12-WEEK-ONLY' run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie."