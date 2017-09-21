Trump keeps his word and imposes more sanctions on North Korea

The economic sanctions imposed by the Security Council of the United Nations, weren’t enough for the American president.

That is why, following a campaign against the regime of Kim Jong-un – whom he called a "rocket man with a suicidal mission" - during the UN General Assembly last week, Trump announced Thursday the extension of powers of the Department of Treasury.

The measures are intended to impose new economic sanctions on North Korea, suspending international trade and the funding that allows the development of its weapons program, according to The Washington Post.

In coordination with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the Japanese government, President Trump expects sanctions to begin to take effect on North Korea, which he threatened to "totally destroy”.

According to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, there are signs that restrictions have begun to take effect. “We have some indications that there are beginning to appear evidence of fuel shortages,” Tillerson said in a briefing for reporters. “And look, we knew that these sanctions were going to take some time to be felt because we knew the North Koreans... had basically stockpiled a lot of inventory early in the year when they saw the new administration coming in, in anticipation of things perhaps changing. So I think what we're seeing is a combined effect of these inventories are now being exhausted, and the supply coming in has been reduced.”

But the behavior of Kim Jong-un has not been disturbed by the sanctions. On the contrary, his provocations remain latent and the international community remains at risk of a possible global conflict.

The US government, as well as the United Nations, is still waiting for China, the benefactor of North Korea, to accept the sanctions and to join in the control measures imposed on the regime, hoping that the conflict will not get out of hand.