Trump insists: "with me or against me"

Once again the US president has decided to divide instead of unifying.

After announcing his recognition of Jerusalem as the official capital of the State of Israel and stirring up a conflict that had been in dialogue for years, Trump has again threatened those who oppose his whims.

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, wrote on Tuesday to 180 of the 193 members, threatening to be "taking names" of the countries that voted for the resolution of the general assembly, in opposition to the presidential announcement that has retreated years in foreign policies, as reported by The Guardian.

In a meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday, Trump echoed Haley's decision and said that "they take hundreds of millions of dollars, even billions, and then they vote against us."

"Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care," Trump said with folded arms, in a gesture of smugness.

The threat was directed to members from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, especially countries like Egypt, which received 1.2 billion dollars from the United States last year and which, nevertheless, was the one who led the drafting of the resolution.

The 193 members of the General Assembly of the United Nations will hold a special emergency session on Thursday requested by the Arab and Muslim countries, to vote for a draft resolution that has been vetoed by the United States last Monday in the Security Council that has 15 members, of which 14 voted in favor.

According to Reuters, the threats of Haley and Trump will not be enough to change the opinion of the members. "It is the right and responsibility of the member states to express their views," said Miroslav Lajcak, president of the General Assembly.

A senior European diplomat, who asked to speak on condition of anonymity, said that "We are missing some leadership here from the U.S. and this type of letter is definitely not helping to establish U.S. leadership in the Middle East peace process.”

The resolution that will be put to the vote next Thursday reaffirms that "the 10 resolutions of the Security Council regarding Jerusalem, dating from 1967, require that the final status of the city must be decided in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” concludes The Guardian.