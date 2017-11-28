Trump is dying to be once again TIME’s Person of the Year

What’s the use of Thanksgiving if the family retreat does not give way to a profound evaluation of the attitude we have towards life?

That and many other questions should be formulated to President Donald Trump, who apparently only had one burp, one fart, and the same arrogance as always after the Thanksgiving Day banquet.

That was the scent that was felt with a trill of his last Friday when he said that Time magazine had contacted him to inform him that he would "probably" be elected for the second consecutive time as Person of the Year, to which - and with false humility - the president refused.

The comical episode of grandiloquence - and perfect academic example to talk about how fake news arise on social networks - generated 43,515 retweets, 162,763 "likes" and more than 114,000 comments.

The most important of all was the one posted two and a half hours later by the magazine through its Twitter account, in which it contradicted the president, reminding him that TIME never comments on the election of the Person of the Year before its publication, in this case, next December 6.

TIME's answer is not the only one that highlights again Trump's ability to lie. Since last November 19 (and until December 3), the magazine carries out a kind of online survey in which it asks its readers who should be on the popular end-of-year cover.

Well, very much in spite of the president of the Americans, everything indicates that this year he won’t make the front page again. Far ahead of him are characters that could be seen as his antagonists in the national and international political arena.

The hashtag #MeToo, which burst social networks last month and managed to give voice to millions of victims of sexual abuse (mostly women), is in second place with 6 percent of the votes of readers.

It should be noted that #MeToo gave way to one of the biggest sex scandals in the history of the country in which Hollywood stars and political leaders of both parties have been splattered by a problem that has stripped US permissiveness and complicity in the face of sexual abuse as an exercise of power.

The scandal has also served to remember the record of accusations that the "pussy-grabber" of the White House has faced at various times of his life.

In the survey also appear the "Dreamers" as one of the five most voted by readers of the magazine.

This year, nearly 800,000 undocumented Americans saw their president turn his back on ending the DACA program and passing the hot potato to Congress to find a solution to the problem he had just created.

In early November, the "Dreamers" began to mobilize to demand that the Capitol approve once and for all a Dream Act that recognizes their rights as citizens of the country.

Among the options also appears the mayor of San Juan de Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who jumped to the national and international arena due to the raid that she starred with President Trump in the midst of the humanitarian crisis that crosses the island after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

With desperation and dignity, Cruz faced the president and demanded the government to not hinder the humanitarian work that the island so badly needs since last September 20.

TIME magazine defines its Person of the Year as "someone (a person or a group) who has had the most influence on the news during the last 12 months."

Although Trump has been the undisputed star of millions of starters, his delirium of grandeur is far from being once again inflated by TIME.

Other world leaders appear in the survey that, although possibly has nothing to do with the final decision of the media, it does serve to measure public opinion about the characters that made history in 2017.

Among opinion and world leaders, are Pope Francis, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman, young French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the international nemesis of Trump, Kim Jong Un.

All ahead of the president.