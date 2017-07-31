Trump dismisses Anthony Scaramucci after only 10 days in office

by Yamily Habib
 07/31/2017 - 16:14
in
Stock photo dated July 21, 2017 showing then-director of White House communication, Anthony Scaramucci, during a press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., United States. EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president's move could be due to the counterproductive appearances of the Wall Street financier in the media.


By Yamily Habib
July 31, 2017

Through the same door that the new chief of staff - retired general John Kelly - entered the White House, Anthony Scaramucci left, after being dismissed as communications director.

According to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “Mr Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

According to the New York Times, it would have been Kelly himself who requested the removal of Scaramucci, considering him "not disciplined enough" to be in the position, referring to the vulgar discourse used by the director of communications during an interview with The New Yorker, last week.

This rearrangement of equipment by President Trump only asserts the chaos that the White House lives behind closed doors. His hope lies in the hard hand of Kelly, who has started to demonstrate it from minute one when dismissing a communications director who was only in office for 10 days.

