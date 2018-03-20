Advertisement

Trump congratulates Putin

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

Trump congratulates Putin

"We'll probably be meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control," the president told reporters on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

By EFE
March 20, 2018

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to meet with newly re-elected Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss what he described as an arms race between the two nuclear powers.

"I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory," Trump told reporters as he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sat down in the Oval Office. "We'll probably be meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control."

"As you know, (Putin) made a statement that being in an arms race is not a great thing, that was right after the election, one of the first statements he made. And we are spending $700 billion this year on our military, and a lot of it is that we are going to remain stronger than any other nation in the world, by far," said Trump.

The president went on to say that "We had a very good call ... but we will never allow anybody to have anything even close to what we have (militarily), and (we will also meet) to discuss Ukraine and Syria and North Korea and various other things."

The Kremlin, in reporting on the call, had said earlier that "special attention was paid to making progress on the question of holding a possible meeting at the highest level."

"The leaders said they would work to develop practical cooperation in various directions, including in questions of assuring strategic stability and fighting international terrorism," the Kremlin said. "Among other things, the need to coordinate efforts to limit an arms race was discussed" as well as the need to "coordinate efforts to limit the arms race" and achieve closer cooperation on strategic stability and counterterrorism efforts.

"In all, the conversation carried a constructive, businesslike character and was oriented toward overcoming the problems that have piled up in US-Russian relations," Moscow added.

Regarding North Korea, Putin and Trump expressed their satisfaction over a certain reduction in tensions in the region and said they felt it was prudent to continue with efforts to resolve the problem posed by Pyongyang's nuclear program by "peaceful and diplomatic" means.

TAGS
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Russia
by John McGuire
 03/20/2018 - 15:19
in
Banner Image: 
Trump congratulates Putin
Banner Headline: 
Trump congratulates Putin
Banner Image caption: 
Trump congratulates Putin

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Raúl Castro, Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro are the representatives of three governments whose electoral procedures are questioned by the international community.
Democracy or pantomime?
Homosexual Liberation and Integration Movement(MOVILH) spokesman Rolando Jimenez during a presentation of a report in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz
Anti-LGBT acts on the rise in Chile
The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, offers a speech before attending a meeting to stop the crisis of synthetic opiates in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States, on March 19, 2018. EFE / Cj Gunther
Trump's "hard" plan to fight the opioid epidemic
Police block off a neighborhood to investigate the fourth bombing this month in Austin, Texas, USA, March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHEN SPILLMAN
At least 1 injured in new bomb blast in Texas