Advertisement

Trump asks the Congress for a solution for Dreamers

by Yamily Habib
 09/06/2017 - 11:17
in
Banner Image: 
It's up to the Congress now
Banner Headline: 
It's up to the Congress now
Banner Image caption: 
It's up to the Congress now
President Trump says Dreamers are not to blame for their parents' decision, and he asks Congress to find a solution within six months. EFE / Shawn Thew

President Trump says Dreamers are not to blame for their parents' decision, and he asks Congress to find a solution within six months. EFE / Shawn Thew

Trump asks the Congress for a solution for Dreamers

After approving the termination of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program, the US president has asked Congress for a legal solution for "dreamers."


By Yamily Habib
September 06, 2017

The decision made public yesterday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions sentenced the annulment of protection to more than 800,000 young people who arrived in the United States as children, and who have been undocumented ever since.

The program known as DACA protected all youth from deportation and granted a temporary work permit; a driver's license and a social security number, as long as they had no criminal record.

It was implemented five years ago by the government of former President Barack Obama, and since then, hundreds of young people - of whom 76% are Mexican - have postulated and made their lives in the United States.

For the most critical, DACA was "an amnesty for undocumented immigrants ... who filled jobs that could be taken by Americans or immigrants with legal status," according to the BBC.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised the toughest anti-immigration stance, asserting that he would "end DACA immediately", echoing the conservative discontent with the program.

But during his first years in the office, the tycoon acknowledged that it was a "very, very hard decision to make", since it involved abandoning young people who were brought to the country by their parents in an "illegal" way and who never attended the process of citizenship, something considered as a direct violation of the law.

One of the closest men to the president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, took the lead in the DACA referral, asserting that it was "an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch" that would have contributed to the increase of illegal immigration through the South border. According to Sessions, “the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year, and that means all cannot be accepted.”

But what happens when this young people only know America as their home?

The president seems to be aware of this and has stated that he “does not favor punishing children… for the actions of their parents.”

However, Trump defended the decision of his government to ensure that "we must recognize that we are a nation of opportunities because we are a nation of laws."

“There can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will”, said the president, which is why he has given Congress six months to find a legal solution for all young people whose lives, from now on, will remain in a delicate legal gap.

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Demonstrations by white and neo-confederate supremacists in Charlottesville in August led to one of the worst violent clashes between right-wing extremists and civil rights organizations. EFE
Hatred: The Resurgence of Extremism in the United States
Young people are protesting the decision of the US President Donald Trump to end the DACA program on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in front of the US embassy in Mexico City. EFE / Mario Guzmán
Obama says DACA's suspension is "cruel" and "wrong"
Photo courtesy of NASA on September 5, 2017, which shows an image acquired by the NASA / NOAA Suomi joint satellite of the National Association of Polar Orbiting (NPP) of Hurricane Irma as it approaches the Leeward Islands east of Puerto Rico in the Atlantic Ocean, on September 4, 2017. EFE / NASA / NOAA SUOMI NPP
Hurricane Irma rises to category 5 and alerts the entire Caribbean
An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. According to KCNA, the North Korean leader watched an H-bomb (hydrogen bomb), a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power, to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). EFE/EPA/KCNA
Allies try to reach a diplomatic agreement to face the threat of North Korea