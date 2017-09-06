Trump asks the Congress for a solution for Dreamers

The decision made public yesterday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions sentenced the annulment of protection to more than 800,000 young people who arrived in the United States as children, and who have been undocumented ever since.

The program known as DACA protected all youth from deportation and granted a temporary work permit; a driver's license and a social security number, as long as they had no criminal record.

It was implemented five years ago by the government of former President Barack Obama, and since then, hundreds of young people - of whom 76% are Mexican - have postulated and made their lives in the United States.

For the most critical, DACA was "an amnesty for undocumented immigrants ... who filled jobs that could be taken by Americans or immigrants with legal status," according to the BBC.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised the toughest anti-immigration stance, asserting that he would "end DACA immediately", echoing the conservative discontent with the program.

But during his first years in the office, the tycoon acknowledged that it was a "very, very hard decision to make", since it involved abandoning young people who were brought to the country by their parents in an "illegal" way and who never attended the process of citizenship, something considered as a direct violation of the law.

One of the closest men to the president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, took the lead in the DACA referral, asserting that it was "an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch" that would have contributed to the increase of illegal immigration through the South border. According to Sessions, “the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year, and that means all cannot be accepted.”

But what happens when this young people only know America as their home?

The president seems to be aware of this and has stated that he “does not favor punishing children… for the actions of their parents.”

However, Trump defended the decision of his government to ensure that "we must recognize that we are a nation of opportunities because we are a nation of laws."

“There can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will”, said the president, which is why he has given Congress six months to find a legal solution for all young people whose lives, from now on, will remain in a delicate legal gap.