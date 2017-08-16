Trump abandons political correctness and shows his true self

We frequently wish to see a politician sincerely leave the script and speak from the heart. On Tuesday, President Trump fulfilled that desire, leaving the whole world with its mouth open.

In a combative press conference from the Trump Tower in New York, President Donald Trump decided to abandon the path of the politically correct and say exactly what was on his mind, turning the conference into one of the most important episodes in the contemporary political history of the United States.

The appointment came with the intention of outlining his infrastructure project, but his inability to address the violent encounter between extremist hate groups and counter-demonstrators in Virginia over the weekend has been perceived as a silent accolade to far-right groups, and the media focused their questions on it.

Trump's response was rising in intensity, sparking a series of denials and condemnations, challenging journalists to "define the alt-right" and falling into historical nonsense.

For the president, a group of social activists with Nazi symbols, anti-Semitic slogans and references to the KKK - carrying guns, in addition - also has "nice people", and the counter-demonstrators share the blame for the unleashed violence.

"What about the fact they came charging -- that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do," he said. "I think there is blame on both sides."

Let us try to reconcile ideas and believe that the US president really wanted to take a neutral stance, and forget for a moment his record of racism as an entrepreneur ... is not easy. Especially when from his mouth do not cease to leave arguments like cannon shots to the boat of credibility.

“You had a lot of people in that group that were there to innocently protest, and very legally protest – because I don’t know if you know, they had a permit. The other group didn’t have a permit. So I only tell you this: there are two sides to a story,” said the president, to the icy surprise of all who were listening.

Was the president of the United States making public an apology for racism? This seems to have been understood by members of extreme right groups. Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, for example, even thanked the president on Twitter for "condemning leftist terrorists".

The danger of this situation is not only the escalation of violence, but also its legitimacy. The absence of a condemnation argued and the insistence in the distribution of guilt, will only add fuel to the fire.

Senator Marco Rubio, who wrote in his Twitter account that the president “can’t allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame. They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain. The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win. We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected.”

For Democrats, Trump's reaction is due to his desire to maintain the support of white nationalists and the extreme right, especially from its political activists. This may have influenced the president's delay in addressing "the biggest domestic challenge during his short presidency," as described by Reuters, as it took him more than 48 hours to deliver a controlled and read speech, which cataloged the KKK and neo-Nazis as "criminals and thugs".

But enough for Trump to skip the pattern, forget the script and let his true self to flourish, so that the whole world is convinced that, unfortunately, racism has a permit under this administration.