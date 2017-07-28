Transsexuals in the Militia are "patriotic"

The group sent a letter to the Senate and House of Representatives military service committees urging members to reject the proposal, which Trump announced last Wednesday through his Twitter account.

Trump said his government "will not accept or permit" transgender people to "serve in any capacity" in the Armed Forces.

The letter of the prosecutors indicates that approximately 150,000 transsexuals have served in the Armed Forces of this country.

"Members of our Armed Forces put their lives on the line to protect the freedom of all Americans," prosecutors said in the letter.

They assure lawmakers that the decision to dismiss "well-trained and patriotic" service members based solely on their gender identity "is pure discrimination" and therefore "indefensible."

Prosecutors urged members of the committees to "revert immediately".

In June 2016 the Army announced that transsexuals could openly serve in that military body and were immediately banned from being expelled, separated or denied entry.

Then, the Barack Obama Administration, whose term ended last January, set July 1, 2017 as the date to begin recruiting transsexuals for troops.