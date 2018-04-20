Tom Perez: “Winning elections also means protecting elections”

In a "patriotic, non-partisan" move, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has ensured that "a major part of Russia’s attack on American democracy was the cyberattack on the DNC and theft of the DNC’s proprietary information,” which was later distributed by Wikileaks "to damage the Democratic Party and influence the 2016 election," reads its statement.

The Democratic Party is suing the Trump campaign and Russia. Because winning elections also means protecting elections. https://t.co/9bMVqEkFdg — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) 20 de abril de 2018

And is that the Democrats seem to have grown tired of waiting for the final judgment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

As the Washington Post initially reported, "the National Democratic Committee (DNC) filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit" alleging "a far-reaching conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign and tilt the election to Donald Trump."

In the statement, the president of the DNC, Tom Perez, said that "during the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign," The Hill reported.

"This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency," Perez continued.

The lawsuit document, made public by the Lawfare platform, explains in 66 pages the DNC's allegations introduced in a district court in Manhattan by the law firm Cohen Milstein, which contains "undisclosed details, including that the specific date when the Russians breached the DNC computer system: July 27, 2015," the Post continues.

In this way, the lawsuit requests "millions of dollars" in compensation for damages allegedly suffered by the party during the attack.

"The DNC argues that the cyberattack undermined its ability to communicate with voters, collect donations and operate effectively as its employees faced personal harassment and, in some cases, death threats," the report continues.

While the complaint does not directly accuse Donald Trump, it does target his close advisors - including his son, Donald Trump Jr., his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort's deputy, Rick Gates - and the Russian military intelligence service (GRU).

"It is a disgrace to our country that instead of taking actions to protect American democracy, the Trump campaign put itself first," Perez continues in his statement. "And if the occupant of the Oval Office refuses to protect our democracy, it's up to us."

Similarly, the DNC assured that "its number one focus" is to make up lost ground before the Republicans, "electing Democrats from the school board to the Oval Office".

"We’re going to keep our eyes on the prize: taking back the House and Senate, winning back governorships and state legislatures, and moving our country in the right direction," he said. "But winning elections also means protecting elections, and today we’re doing just that.