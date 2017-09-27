Tillerson meets with Cuban foreign minister amid bilateral tensions

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday met in Washington with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez amid bilateral tensions over the alleged "acoustic attack" that injured more than 20 US diplomats several months ago in Cuba.

The meeting took place at the State Department and lasted almost an hour, after which Rodriguez left the building without speaking with the reporters who had awaited his departure.

The encounter was the highest level official contact between the US and Cuban governments since Donald Trump became president in January, a State Department official confirmed to EFE.

The Cuban government had requested the meeting, according to officials at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, and that was confirmed later by State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert at a press conference.

Although the State Department provided no details about the content of the meeting, it is highly probable that the diplomats discussed the incidents that, Washington claims, injured at least 21 American government employees assigned to Havana.

According to US media, citing medical reports of some of those affected, some of them suffered mild traumatic brain injuries and hearing loss due to the incidents.

The State Department has not confirmed that any acoustic attacks took place and has said only that it has not determined the source or cause of the incidents.

However, Tillerson has made his frustration over the matter clear and on Sept. 17 he said in an interview that Washington was considering closing its embassy in Havana in response to the alleged "acoustic attack."

Rodriguez had said, however, that Cuba never perpetrated, nor would it ever perpetrate, actions of that kind.