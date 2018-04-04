Advertisement

Thousands of Brazilians protest to call for imprisonment of former leader

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration at the Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 April 2018, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject the 'habeas corpus' filed by the defense of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration at the Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 April 2018, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject the 'habeas corpus' filed by the defense of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Thousands of Brazilians protest to call for imprisonment of former leader

Organized by the movement "Vem Pra Rua," the protests sparked subsequent marches in dozens of cities in more than 20 of Brazil's 27 states.

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration at the Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 April 2018, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject the 'habeas corpus' filed by the defense of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

By EFE
April 04, 2018

Thousands of Brazilians in major cities across the country took to the streets on Tuesday to pressure the Supreme Court to reject former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's habeas corpus request, which could help him stay one step away from imprisonment after his conviction for corruption.

Organized by the movement "Vem Pra Rua" (Come to the Street), which gained great prominence during the massive demonstrations against corruption during the Dilma Rousseff administration in 2015, the protests sparked subsequent marches in dozens of cities in more than 20 of Brazil's 27 states.

The objective of Tuesday's rallies was to bring about the imprisonment of Lula, who was found guilty of passive corruption and money laundering in a case related to the graft scandal uncovered at the state-owned company Petrobras.

In January, the former president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a court of appeals.

One of the most intense protests took place on Paulista Avenue, in the heart of Sao Paulo, the country's largest city, where demonstrators, many of whom dressed in T-shirts with Brazilian flags, called for the ex-president's imprisonment.

Demonstrators held posters with slogans such as "Supreme Court, don't disappoint us" and "Lula, go to jail," as well as the "pixulecos," the inflatable dolls of Lula dressed as a prisoner.

On Wednesday, the 11 magistrates who make up the plenary session of the Supreme Court will analyze whether the habeas corpus request should be granted to the former head of state.

If granted, he would be allowed to appeal his jail sentence without having to serve his time in prison, until all his possibilities of appeal are exhausted, a process that could take up to two years. 

TAGS
Brazil
by John McGuire
 04/04/2018 - 11:56
in
Banner Image: 
"GO TO JAIL"
Banner Headline: 
"GO TO JAIL"
Banner Image caption: 
"GO TO JAIL"

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C), Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) join hands as they pose for a family photo during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Apr. 4,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL
The future of the Syrian war
Border guards work at a container port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YU FANGPING CHINA OUT
China announces 25 percent import duties on 106 U.S. products
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (r.) is seen at the Military Air Transport Command (Catam) in Bogota on April 2, 2018, after his trip to Mocoa was canceled - he had intended to visit that city, devastated a year ago by an earthquake, to deliver 28 new houses to local families left homeless at the time. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
Colombia town buried in avalanche is reborn
Photo provided by the group #NOS FALTAN 3 shows a demonstration calling for the release of three journalists kidnapped on the Ecuador-Colombia border, in Quito, Ecuador, April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/#NOS FALTAN 3
Abducted Ecuadorian news team still missing