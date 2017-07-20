There’s no use in regret, Mr. President

For Trump, this attitude has been "very unfair to the president." He assured this during an interview with the New York Times, referring to one of the scandals that inaugurated its administration.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said about the Attorney General's decision to withdraw from the Russian investigation, after the Washington Post reported that he had had two meetings with the Russian ambassador Sergei Kisliak during the campaign.

It is foreseeable that the president would regret the event that detonated the circumstance in which he is today, in what he has described as a "witch hunt", where all the clues indicate that his relation with Putin goes beyond simple diplomacy.

Taking advantage of the circumstance, Trump decided to talk against special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who was assigned to investigate the Russian intervention in the elections, once the president had dismissed James B. Comey as director of the FBI in May.

For Trump, Mueller is running “an office rife with conflicts of interest”, and warned investigators not to delve deeply into an issue that has consumed the first six months of his government.

Although the president did not see the possibility of further dismissals, he did show deep discomfort at the importance of the research on Russia, considering that it has eclipsed the rest of his work.

Is he referring to the failure of Trumpcare or the new and aggressive immigration measures? Since to find a specific achievement in this new government you have to walk a fine line.

On the contrary, new indications and new reports come every week to the so-called Russiagate. Just Wednesday, headlines crowded with the story of a second meeting between Trump and Putin during the dinner of the G20 summit, where both leaders isolated themselves from the political choreography to have an inaudible conversation through a Japanese translator.

The president of international consulting firm Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, told The Guardian, “It’s very clear that Trump’s best single relationship in the G20 is with Putin. US allies were surprised, flummoxed, disheartened. You’ve got Trump in the room with all these allies and who’s the one he spends time with?”

Such situations are the talk of conspiracy fanatics, but sometimes reality surpasses fiction.

In his defense, the president said during the interview that they spoke "for only 15 minutes", exchanging compliments and discussing "adoption," the same issue that Donald Trump Jr. discussed with a Russian lawyer who promised compromising information from Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign of 2016.

The president himself said that the issue came after his son made public the emails in which he organized the interview at the Trump Tower in June last year, about which he commented he did not need that Russian material about Hillary Clinton, because he had more than enough.

During the rather sympathetic interview on the part of the president, the discussions made it clear that the Russian issue remains delicate, especially with the regret of having given a place to Sessions, and his poor responses to the Senate. "Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers," Trump said. "He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren’t”

What the president does not regret is Comey’s dismissal. "I did a great thing for the American people," Trump said.

Nobody could believe there’s such a thing as a "perfect" president, but with six months in the job, Trump has a lot of work ahead of him, starting with the parliamentary achievements that have not yet materialized, and regretting his impulsive decisions will not help much in the matter.