Advertisement

Thanks to Nebraska the Keystone XL pipeline will come true

Map showing the route approved by Nebraska for the last section of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Map showing the route approved by Nebraska for the last section of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Thanks to Nebraska the Keystone XL pipeline will come true

Nebraska regulators have approved the last stretch necessary for TransCanada to conclude the route of the Keystone XL pipeline through the state, giving Trump his second victory in a week.


By Yamily Habib
November 20, 2017

This time Goliath has defeated David at the point of large sums of money and pipes that will transport black gold.

The last regulatory hurdle facing the Dakota pipeline project has been overcome, and TransCanada will eventually be able to transport crude from Alberta to refineries in the United States.

In a vote of 3 to 2, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has cleared the way for the pipeline that will add 8 kilometers, a pumping station and transmission lines, according to Reuters.

The proposed route (1,899 kilometers) between Hardisty (Alberta) to Steele City (Nebraska) "has been controversial since it was first advocated nearly a decade ago, with environmentalists making it into a symbol of their broader fight against fossil fuels and global warming," the report continues.

While the previous administration had studied the project for years to finally deny its permission in 2015 - arguing that "it would not make a significant contribution to our economy" - Trump quickly reversed this decision and finally granted permission during the month of March, promoting "28,000 jobs nationwide". But a State Department study in 2014 predicted that the project would only offer 3,900 jobs under construction and only 35 fixed jobs.

But the most important concern for the opponents of the project has to do with its environmental impact. This debate has been going for years, and activists have argued that Canadian crude - more "dirty" than the current - "releases more greenhouse gases than standard crude extraction," CNN reported.

Likewise, environmental spokesmen have warned for years about the risk of spills like the one that happened on November 16, where one of TransCanada's pipes leaked 795,000 liters of crude oil in a rural area near the border with North Dakota, the last of 17 accidents that have been reported since 2010.

Despite all the facts and all the evidence, the pipe monster will cross the country for the benefit of only a few and at the cost of miles of land.

ALSO LISTED IN
Environment
TAGS
Nebraska
keystone xl
TransCanada
Trump
Alberta
oil
pipeline
by Yamily Habib
 11/20/2017 - 16:10
in
Banner Image: 
El Keystone XL es un hecho
Banner Headline: 
The Keystone XL is a reality
Banner Image caption: 
El Keystone XL es un hecho

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Republican candidate for the Senate for the State of Alabama, Roy Moore. Source: Politico
As long as keeping the votes, the White House is willing to endorse Roy Moore
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez. Source: AP.
The Menendez case: when there is no consensus against corruption
Congressman for Texas and Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Kevin Brady (right), Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Congressman Paul Ryan (C) and Congressional Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (left) pose after the vote on tax reform in Capitol Hill, Washington DC (United States) on Thursday, November 16, 2017. EFE / Michael Reynolds
The Tax Reform is a fact
Al Franken, Democrat Senator of the State of Minnesota. Source: Twitter.
The Democratic Party gets splatter with accusations for sexual harassment