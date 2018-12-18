Philly signs solar power deal: Mayor

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill authorizing the purchase of a solar facility in south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, expected to provide almost a quarter of the city government’s energy use by the year 2020.

The bill enters Philadelphia into a 20-year agreement with Adams Solar LLC, a project company of Community Energy, Inc., in which the city purchases all electricity the site produces at a low fixed price, a move the Mayor’s office expects will save the money for the city over time.

“This project not only helps Philadelphia demonstrate leadership on climate action, but it also makes good economic sense and helps to boost regional job growth in the renewable energy sector,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a press release.

This action moves Philadelphia toward achieving its goal of having city government rely 100 percent on renewable energy by 2030.

Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, who first introduced the bill, said in the city’s press release: “Moving forward in a tangible matter with this [2030] goal symbolizes how we grow towards a greener and more sustainable Philadelphia.”

Construction of the facility in Adams County is set to start in 2019, and electricity scheduled to be delivered by the fall of 2020, according to the Mayor’s announcement.