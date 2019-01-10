Philly opens application period for city advisory commissions

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Thursday a call for applications to serve on one of the city’s advisory commissions.

These seven commissions fall under either the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement or the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

“Our administration is committed to bridging the divide between government and the residents of Philadelphia,” Mayor Kenney said in a press release.

“The input of the advisory commissions is crucial to helping us build a city government that is inclusive, represents our diversity, and works for all Philadelphians,” he added.

Commission members must dedicate at least four hours each month to the work. They will also be expected to attend monthly meetings, and support or attend any additional gatherings or events as needed.

The Office of Public Engagement oversees the Philadelphia Youth Commission, the Mayor’s Commission on African American Males, the Philadelphia Commission for Women, the Mayor’s Commission on Asian American Affairs, and the Millennial Advisory Committee.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion manages the Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs and the Mayor’s Commission on Persons with Disabilities.

According to the press release, “ideal candidates demonstrate a commitment to their community, are able to commit at least four hours a month to working with the Commission, and are city residents.”

The application period will run through February 28.

For more information, and to apply, click here.