Mayor Kenney signs Fair Workweek and minimum wage raise into law

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday signed into law the Fair Workweek and minimum wage raise legislation that City Council passed two weeks ago.

The mayor’s authorization was never in doubt for either piece of legislation.

“Today is a huge win for Philadelphia workers,” Kenney said in a press release.

“The Fair Work Week and Minimum Wage bills will go a long way to ensuring that our hard-working residents have the dignity of stable employment and a steady schedule,” he added.

The Fair Workweek bill, which was introduced by Councilwoman Helen Gym, strengthens protections for an estimated 130,000 employees of major fast food, retail and hospitality chains, ensuring more certainty about work schedules, among other reforms.

The legislation will go into effect beginning on Jan. 1, 2020.

The minimum wage raise law, which was announced by the mayor himself in September, will increase pay incrementally every year until it reaches no less than $15 an hour by 2022 for city workers, contractors and subcontractors.

Minimum wage is currently $12.20 an hour for employees of the city and their contractors and subcontractors. Statewide and federally, minimum wage still sits at $7.25 an hour.

On Twitter, the mayor praised the legislation he was signing into law, and he included an "eager" plea for Pennsylvania to follow suit by raising its own minimum wage.