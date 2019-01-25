Lt. Gov. Fetterman launches statewide tour to discuss recreational marijuana

In office less than two weeks, and John Fetterman is already ratcheting up momentum to legalize recreational marijuana.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania’s new Lieutenant Governor, alongside Governor Tom Wolf, announced a statewide listening tour that he will embark on beginning this weekend, to hear from constituents in each of the state’s 67 counties.

.@JohnFetterman wants to know what every Pennsylvanian thinks about legalizing recreational marijuana. That's why he's going on a listening tour to all 67 PA counties. Stay tuned for dates and details on how to submit your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/buqOwi4B2F — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 24, 2019

While Fetterman has not been shy about his belief that marijuana should be legalized, he said in the tour's press release that this will be an opportunity for him “to listen to everyone’s thoughts whether they agree with this initiative or have recommendations.”

The announcement of the listening tour comes just a month after Gov. Wolf expressed his intention to look more closely into legalizing recreational marijuana during a Twitter question-and-answer session.

An increasing number of states around the country have moved to legalize marijuana, and it appears that New Jersey and New York may not be far behind - a reality the governor pointed to at the time, and reaffirmed on Thursday.

“More and more states are successfully implementing marijuana legalization, especially those surrounding Pennsylvania, and we should learn from their efforts, and better understand the potential fiscal impacts of this reality before taking any collective action,” Wolf said in the press release.

For his part, Fetterman is sticking true to one of his campaign promises. Last spring, he told the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) that “fully legalizing marijuana is the right thing for Pennsylvania.”

“We should go full-on Colorado,” he continued. “It’s a simple solution to the devastation I have seen first-hand of the opioid crisis, and the disproportionate impact of mass incarceration on communities of color. As Lt. Governor I will be the leading voice on this issue in Harrisburg.”

Medicinal marijuana has been legal in Pennsylvania since 2016, and in Philadelphia, marijuana is decriminalized.

Fetterman’s first stop will be in Pittsburgh this Saturday. Future tour dates will be released in the coming weeks.