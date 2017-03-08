SlavesAreNotImmigrants Why you and Ben Carson are wrong

"That's what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity," Carson said. "There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

These are the words of Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, as he offered few policy specifics during his first official address to employees on Monday. And while there has been a collective expression of outrage from liberal groups throughout the country, from the NAACP, and ACLU to other organizations, there is something vitally missing from the conversation: there were people we now classify as immigrants whose ancestors were transported to the Americas at the bottom of slaveships.

Data from the Gilder Lehrman Institue of American History states that "Well over 90 percent of enslaved Africans were imported into the Caribbean and South America. Only about 6 percent of African captives were sent directly to British North America.” And while the data from the institute indicates that the influx of slaves were brought to the Americas, a quarter of Africans were held in U.S. by 1825.

Large plantations in the United States led to a boom in slavery, while the high death rate in the Caribbean and Latin American countries led to a greater decrease and thus a constant need for more slaves to serve as replacements, according to the institute.

Carson weighed in on the controversy Monday night, saying on Twitter that a person "can be an involuntary immigrant," then proceeded to define an immigrant as "a person who comes to live permanently in a foreign country."

"Slaves didn't just give up and die, our ancestors made something of themselves," Carson wrote on Twitter.

"Slavery in the US was distinctive in the near balance of the sexes and the ability of the slave population to increase its numbers by natural reproduction. Unlike any other slave society, the US had a high and sustained natural increase in the slave population for a more than a century and a half."

Carson struck a more conciliatory tone later Monday night in a Facebook post on his personal page, writing that immigrants and slaves went through "two entirely different experiences."

"Slaves were ripped from their families and their homes and forced against their will after being sold into slavery by slave traders," he wrote. "The Immigrants made the choice to come to America. They saw this country as a land of opportunity. In contrast, slaves were forced here against their will and lost all their opportunities. We continue to live with that legacy.”