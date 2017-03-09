SlavesAreNotImmigrants Why Ben Carson is wrong

"That's what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity," Carson said. "There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

These are the words of Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, as he offered policy specifics during his first official address to employees on Monday. And while there has been a collective expression of outrage from liberal groups throughout the country, specifically from the NAACP and ACLU, there is something vitally missing from the conversation: the acknowledgment of those we now classify as immigrants whose ancestors were transported to the Americas as slaves.

Data from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History states that "Well over 90 percent of enslaved Africans were imported into the Caribbean and South America. Only about 6 percent of African captives were sent directly to British North America.” And while the data from the institute indicates that the influx of slaves were brought to the Americas, a quarter of Africans were held in U.S. by 1825.

"Slavery in the U.S. was distinctive in the near balance of the sexes and the ability of the slave population to increase its numbers by natural reproduction. Unlike any other slave society, the US had a high and sustained natural increase in the slave population for a more than a century and a half.”

Large plantations and record reproduction rates in the United States led to a boom in slavery, while the high death rate in the Caribbean and Latin American countries led to a greater decrease and thus a constant need for more slaves to serve as replacements, according to the institute.

But the black population in Latin American countries still thrived and while the idea of mixing still permeates even islands such as Puerto Rico and others throughout the Caribbean, once on U.S. soil, Latinx people are immediately forced to identify along the color lines this country has held on to for centuries.

The thousands of people who identify as Afro-Latino, those who, if their origin was the United States during slavery or Jim Crow would be classified as black, are the very intersection of these experiences.

"In Latin America, race is still taboo. The idea is that because everybody is mixed, there is no racism which is a huge bogus. People have mixxed in the United States too.

During Taller Puertorriqueño’s 21st Annual Arturo A. Schomburg Symposium, members of the planning committee highlighted this fact and shared how their experiences differ from those who may not appear to be black. And for them, the experience of coming to

Carson weighed in on the controversy Monday night, saying on Twitter that a person "can be an involuntary immigrant," then proceeded to define an immigrant as "a person who comes to live permanently in a foreign country."

"Slaves didn't just give up and die, our ancestors made something of themselves," Carson wrote on Twitter.

Carson struck a more conciliatory tone later Monday night in a Facebook post on his personal page, writing that immigrants and slaves went through "two entirely different experiences."

"Slaves were ripped from their families and their homes and forced against their will after being sold into slavery by slave traders," he wrote. "The Immigrants made the choice to come to America. They saw this country as a land of opportunity. In contrast, slaves were forced here against their will and lost all their opportunities. We continue to live with that legacy.”