Seth Williams has more competition

Over the weekend, two new contenders for the office of district attorney announced they were running this week.

The contenders, Beth Grossman and Michael Untermeyer, both were former district attorneys to the office and have since gone on to run private businesses of their own within the city.

Michael Untermeyer, who formerly ran against Seth Williams in 2009 as a republican, has been working in the business and real estate sector prior to his announcement to run.

Untermeyer’s statement, "It is time for the top law enforcement official in Philadelphia to set the standard for innovation, integrity, and sound management," could be directly against the Williams who has faced a number of notable moments (as well as backlash) for highlights such as the “Billy” Doe case or “Porngate” and the association with "The Second Chance Foundation."

Untermeyer has continuously been tough on crime with a stint from 1990 to 2001 in the Attorney General’s Office, where he led the asset forfeiture and money laundering section.

But Michael Untermeyer is not the only competition that Seth Williams can look forward to in May 2017. Besides Municipal Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni and Richard Negrin, Beth Grossman also proves to be a strong opponent in the race.

At 48, her track record in the DA office and law traces back to 1993 under Lynne M. Abraham. After graduating Temple Law School, she served in several divisions odf the District Attorney’s office before becoming chief of the public nuisance task force.

Some were surprised at Grossman’s decision to run as a republican to which she told the Inquirer, "Like Arlen Specter years ago, I switched parties and have chosen to run as a Republican because democracy only works, at any level of government, when there is a two-party system, when elected officials know they are being watched by a loyal but skeptical opposition," she said.