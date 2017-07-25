The Senate has voted to repeal Obamacare

This is the first legislative victory for Republicans since President Trump took office, and it has become a symbol of battle over the past few months.

With a vote divided between 50 in favor and 50 against, the voice that determined the result was that of the vice president Mike Pence, who granted the final vote in favor. The Republican party has agreed to begin the debate for a version of the health care plan that replaces Obamacare, just days after the proposal was deemed unsuccessful.

The two Republican votes that were against were those of Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Arkansas). For their part, all Democrats opposed the measure.

The Senate will now begin evaluating several proposals to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, including a replacement package and a separate law that would completely replace the program of the previous administration, over a period that could not exceed two years.

The Republican bench has said they will only agree on a piece of legislation that will repeal much of the individual health insurance market, maintaining the Medicaid expansion proposed by Obamacare, which would result in an average of 15 million uninsured Americans, according to The Daily Beast.

A vote on a final law is expected in the coming days, for which approval would require only 50 votes.

But according to Arizona Senator John McCain - who flew to Washington just for the vote, after being diagnosed with brain cancer - the Republican bill is "a shell bill” and he will not vote for it while it stays that way.

In his speech, McCain invited his colleagues to "return to the culture of civility and work together," even though he himself has not always been on the side of bipartisanship.

McCain refers to the dangerous step taken by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to ask his colleagues to vote in open debate on a bill that is still unknown, as the Wall Street Journal explained in detail.

As expected, President Trump said he was "extremely happy" with the Senate's achievement, speaking from the Rose Garden of the White House, in a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

"I want to congratulate the American people because we will give them great health care," the president said. "And we'll get rid of Obamacare."

According to CNN's analysis, all the proposals that are in the air to replace the Affordable Care Act will try to satisfy everyone involved, but that is an improbable scenario.

The most realistic situation will be a more elaborate proposal that includes the repeal of the individual and employer mandates of Obamacare.