Sean Spicer Resigns

by Yamily Habib
 07/21/2017 - 13:53
in
Stock photo dated January 21, 2017 showing White House spokesman Sean Spicer after a press conference at the White House, Washigton, United States. EFE/Shawn Thew

Stock photo dated January 21, 2017 showing White House spokesman Sean Spicer after a press conference at the White House, Washigton, United States. EFE/Shawn Thew

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has given up his resignation to President Trump on Friday morning.


His decision has followed the designation of businessman and former contributor of the Trump campaign, Anthony Scaramucci as communications director of the White House.

According to White House officials, the president would have asked Spicer to remain in the post, considering his decision "a serious mistake," but the secretary refused to stay, according to The New York Times.

So far, Spicer had taken on the role of press secretary and communications director at the same time, trying to contain the flow of information from the White House and backing the president's public statements and Twitter messages.

But in the face of Trump's unforeseen decision to incorporate Scaramucci into his team - a matter he had not shared either with staff chief Reince Priebus or with chief strategist Steve Bannon - Spicer has decided to withdraw from the position, considering that the New York businessman does not know Washington enough to deal with the hard work the press secretary has had to face since day one of the new administration, according to CNN.

According to several officials close to the event, Spicer disagreed with being subordinate to Scaramucci, and considered the president's gesture as a snub to his job.

Anthony Scaramucci is a Harvard law graduate from Long Island. He founded investment firm SkyBridge Capital and is a frequent contributor to the Fox Network. He has been a strong supporter of President Trump since his campaign, and has not hesitated to defend him on TV, which the President has confused with the ability to handle the press of the White House.

Spicer's resignation deepens the internal crisis of the Trump administration, following the parliamentary failures of Trumpcare and the Republican fiscal budget.

