Saudi coalition airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 54

At least 54 people were killed and dozens of others wounded Wednesday when the Saudi-led international coalition carried out airstrikes on Houthi rebels here in the Yemeni capital, medical sources told EFE.

A doctor who assisted rescue efforts told EFE that the first strike, near a checkpoint in the Arhab area of northern Sana'a, collapsed the roof of a two-story building where most of the victims were found.

Yemen population is suffering what U.N. officials have called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. “It’s a slow death,” a soldier told The NY Times at a clinic, where his daughter was receiving some treatment for malnutrition.

The conflict in Yemen began in 2014, when Houthi rebels seized Sana'a, and escalated in March 2015 with the intervention of the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition in support of ousted President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

According to AL Jazeera, currently more than seven million people are on the verge of starvation and an unprecedented cholera strike.

Yemen has long been the Arab region's poorest country, and previously relied on US aid and assistance from its neighbours to stay afloat.

Civil was erupted following the overthrow of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, accused to be behind all the corruption that wasted the money from national oil reserves. The war confronts Houthi rebels and supporters of Yemen's internationally recognised government (supported by the Arab coalition).