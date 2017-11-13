Rising star in progressive politics to visit Philly

A champion of progressive politics reportedly considering a run for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania will stop by Philadelphia this week.

John Fetterman will be holding a meet and greet at Irish Pub, 1123 Walnut Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fetterman is currently serving in his third term as Mayor of Braddock. His efforts to revitalize the economically troubled Pittsburgh suburb have garnered national recognition, including this 2011 feature in the New York Times.

Last year, Fetterman ran against Katie McGinty and Joe Sestak for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator of Pennsylvania. Though Fetterman lost the race to McGinty (who subsequently lost to Republican incumbent Pat Toomey), his campaign earned him a widely unexpected 20 percent of the vote.

A staunch supporter of Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election, Fetterman’s political stances on issues such as income inequality, LGBTQ rights, healthcare and education have drawn many comparisons to the Vermont Senator.

With his massive stature (standing 6’8”), tattoos and casual demeanor, Fetterman is known also known for his unusual appearance in the U.S. political spectrum.

Fetterman has expressed that he is considering running for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania in 2018, though he has not yet made an official declaration. Current Lt. Governor Mike Stack already faces two challengers in the Democratic primary: Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone and Aryanna Beringer.

Governor Tom Wolf will seek reelection in 2018.