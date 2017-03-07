Republicans present long-awaited Obamacare replacement plan

It was one of the key promises of the election campaign: dismantling Obamacare. And one month and a have after Trump took office, Republicans came with a plan.

On Monday, Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known, as Obamacare, with a plan that shrinks the government’s role in healthcare, and could leave more Americans without health insurance.

Called the American Health Care Act, the bill would eliminate the individual mandate, which required Americans to have health insurance or pay a fine; cut the number of people insured under Medicaid; and allow insurance companies to charge the elderly up to five times more than the young.

The bill would require insurers to cover so-called pre-existing conditions, but would allow them to add a 30% surcharge to premiums if people go without insurance for too long, as reported in The Guardian.

“Working together, this unified Republican government will deliver relief and peace of mind to the millions of Americans suffering under Obamacare. This will proceed through a transparent process of regular order in full view of the public,” said House speaker Paul Ryan.

The GOP proposal is included in two bills, which basically aim to create a tax credit system to help people buy health insurance, and it will exempt companies from having to offer alternative coverage to their employees, reported EFE.

The tax credit will fluctuate between $2,000 and $4,000 per year, would provide less financial help to low-income citizens but would maintain some of the benefits incorporated into Obama's health care reform, such as prohibiting insurers from raising premiums for people with preexisting conditions.

However, under the Obama administration, tens of millions of people who did not have health insurance obtained it thanks to the current system.

The Republican proposal still needs to be reviewed by the non-partisan congressional budget office to evaluate its impact, but on Monday four GOP senators came out against the plan, already knowing its content.

