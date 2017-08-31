Advertisement

A ray of hope for Texas undocumented immigrants

by Yamily Habib
 08/31/2017 - 11:47
Protesters in Austin, Texas, take part in a rally to support the rights of immigrants, oppose a border wall, and support sanctuary cities, February 28, 2017. AP/Eric Gay.

Protesters in Austin, Texas, take part in a rally to support the rights of immigrants, oppose a border wall, and support sanctuary cities, February 28, 2017. AP/Eric Gay. Source: https://www.americanprogress.org

Not all news are bad for those living in the southern state. A court decision has just blocked SB4's anti-immigrant law.


By Edwin López Moya
August 31, 2017

Undocumented immigrants living in Texas just received a lifesaver, but not because of the flood after Hurricane Harvey - which has the southern state with water up to its neck - but by the decision of a federal judge to block on Wednesday an anti-immigrant law known as SB4 that, had it not been for the judicial measure, would officially inaugurate this Friday the hunting season against immigrants in the solitary star state.

The hero of the day - who will surely have a monument in his honor one day - was Orlando Luis Garcia, a Latin judge who since March 1994 serves as a judge of the Federal Court for the Western District of Texas.

In judicial order SA-17-CV-404-OLG, Judge García orders the temporary suspension of the anti-immigrant law because, according to the document, "there is overwhelming evidence, presented by local police administrations and that SB4 will erode public confidence and increase insecurity in communities and neighborhoods ... There is also plenty evidence that [with the SB4] some communities will suffer adverse economic consequences, which will in turn affect the State of Texas. "

The decision comes weeks after cities like San Antonio, El Cenizo, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, among others, denounced the unconstitutionality of SB4. Reactions were didn’t take long, while pro-immigrant organizations celebrated as a victory the temporary suspension of the rule, the Republican bench in the state assembly will file an appeal of the measure.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, a court that - according to The New York Times - is composed mostly by conservative judges, will decide the appeal.

Whether this is a partial or definitive victory, the judicial decision blocking the entry into force of SB4 sends a message to the Republicans: even if they have power in Washington, in Congress and in several state legislative bodies, it will not be easy for them to pass and implement laws that only tend to legalize racism in the United States.

What do you think about this story?

