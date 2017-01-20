Rain on Trump's Parade

Washington, Jan 20 (EFE).- Groups of festive demonstrators tried early Friday to block access to places where the public could watch the swearing-in of Donald Trump as US president and the following ceremonial parade.

With dancing, rainbow flags and signs reading "No to Trump," dozens of opposition activists gathered at different points on Pennsylvania Avenue and the National Mall where the inaugural ceremonies could be viewed.

However, some groups of anarchist youths chose to form human chains to disrupt Trump's inauguration, though no serious scuffles have been reported.

A host of agents of the Department of Homeland Security and other corps watched closely Friday as these actions coordinated by the DisruptJ20 collective went off peacefully, since the protesters realized they had no authorization to stage such demonstrations.

DisruptJ20 expects the arrest during the day of some of its protesters, who Thursday night got violent in some cases against Trump supporters.

Despite the demonstrations, Trump sympathizers are gathering at the security perimeter, where they can see the new president and the first lady Melania Trump pass by, and hear the inaugural address delivered from the stairs of the US Capitol.

It is expected that tens of thousands of activists will march Friday from various points around the city to gather at a square near the White House, while another organization seeks to attract those opposed to Trump to a space off Pennsylvania Avenue where a few yards (meters) away the parade for the new president will pass by this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Answer Coalition told EFE Friday that a large group of protesters is expected at the Navy Memorial on the presidential parade route, where they can express their discontent directly to the president.