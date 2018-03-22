The President’s “Apprentices”

This article appeared in the print edition of AL DÍA on Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Last week, President Trump finally announced the dismissal of his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, through his personal Twitter account, ending months of rumors about the irremediable breakdown of their relationship.

"We are getting closer and closer to having the cabinet I want," the tycoon told the media to argue his decision to replace Tillerson with the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mike Pompeo.

It is true that the then-candidate Trump promised to reach Washington and "drain the swamp", but his presidency has become one of the periods with more personnel changes in the last decades of the US government, reaching the 40% milestone in comparison with their predecessors, according to a study conducted by The Brookings Institution.

“Over the course of the first year, it is not unusual for presidents to fire poor performing or ethically compromised staff members,” explains the study of the well-known Washington think tank. "While some turnover is expected and possibly beneficial, excessive turnover portends problems.”

And is that, despite his arguments, the President has managed his team in the midst of deep chaos caused by making poor choices.

Trump's presidential cabinet has undergone three major changes since its inception: the transformation of Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly into chief of staff and his replacement with Kirstjen Nielsen; the resignation of Tom Price as responsible for Health for his "extravagant spending habits in travel", and his replacement by Alex Azar, and finally the recent dismissal of Tillerson, which foresees the rise of Mike Pompeo and his replacement with the controversial agent Gina Haspel.

But the most important movements are those that have affected the senior staff of the White House.

Between dismissals and resignations (voluntary or forced), the people closest to the president's daily life live in constant tension, reaching the point that Trump himself has admitted that, "his White House isn’t an easy place to work because he fosters an environment of conflict," according to National Public Radio (NPR).

"It's tough," Trump said. "I like conflict. I like having two people with different points of view. And I certainly have that. And then I make a decision. But I like watching it. I like seeing it. "

What the President calls "conflict", the whole world perceives as "chaos". However, for him, that is just "fake news".

"People will always come and go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no chaos, only great energy!," Trump said on Twitter earlier this month.

But the facts speak for themselves.

"You are fired"

These are the officials who have left the presidential boat during the last 14 months:

Patrick Kennedy

Administration, under the command of the Secretary of State

Resigned on January 1, 2017

Other officials from the same office followed - Joyce Anne Barr, Gentry O. Smith, and Michele Bond - leaving almost the entire State Department empty that day, according to the Benzinga portal.

Sally Yates

Deputy Attorney General

Dismissed on January 30, 2017, for not having defended President Trump's immigration ban against citizens of seven Muslim countries.

Michael Flynn

National Security Advisor

Dismissed on February 14, 2017, for having lied to the vice president about the nature of his conversations with Russian officials.

Craig Deare

Principal Director of the National Security Council for Western Hemisphere Affairs

Dismissed on February 17, 2017, for having strongly criticized the president and Steven Bannon.

Preet Bharara

Federal Attorney for the Southern District of New York

He was forced, along with the other 46 Prosecutors appointed during the Obama administration, by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to leave the position on March 11, 2017, to which he refused, being officially dismissed the following day.

Angella Reid

White House Chief Usher

Dismissed on May 5, 2017

James Comey

Director of the FBI

Dismissed on May 9, 2017, for carrying out the investigation of the links between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Michael Dubke

Director of Communications of the White House

He resigned on May 18, 2017, by his own will.

Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary

He resigned on July 21, 2017, due to discrepancies with the President due to the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as Director of Communications.

Michael Short

Assistant Press Secretary

Resigned on July 25, 2017, for accusations against filtering information in the White House.

Reince Priebus

Chief of Staff of the White House

Dismissed on July 28, 2017, by the President, who needed a "strong hand" in the face of leaked information.

Anthony Scaramucci

Director of Communications of the White House

Dismissed on July 31, 2017, just 10 days after being appointed for comments in an interview with the New Yorker.

Steve Bannon

Chief Strategist of the White House

Dismissed on August 18, 2017, although the New York Times reported that it had given up its resignation days before the racist events in Charlottesville (Virginia).

Carl Icahn

Special Adviser

He resigned on August 18, 2017, despite never having an official position in the White House.

Sebastián Gorka

Counterterrorism Advisor in the White House

He resigned on August 25, 2017, without also having an official position in the White House.

Tom Price

Secretary of Health and Human Services

He resigned on September 29, 2017, after his extravagant travel expenses with national tax money became public.

John Feeley

United States Ambassador in Panama

He resigned on December 27, 2017, arguing "not being able to serve the president", after he qualified African countries as "shithole countries".

Omarosa Manigault Newman

Assistant to the President and Director of Communications of the Public Liaison Office.

She resigned on January 10, 2018, although CNN reported that it would have been John F. Kelly who would have fired her.

Brenda Fitzgerald

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

He resigned on January 31, 2018, after buying shares in a tobacco company just one month after he arrived at the position, according to Politico.

David Sorensen

Speechwriter

Resigned on February 9, 2018, for domestic violence charges.

Rob Porter

Staff Secretary

Resigned on February 6, 2018, for domestic violence charges.

Hope Hicks

Director of Communications of the White House

She resigned on February 28, 2018, after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee for nine hours, as part of the investigation of a possible collusion with Russia.

Gary Cohn

Chief Economic Adviser

He resigned on March 7, 2018, after disagreements with the new iron and steel tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Roberta Jacobson

United States Ambassador to Mexico

Announced his resignation on March 1, 2018, arguing "the search for better opportunities".

Andrew McCabe