Por Fin! A Latino in the Cabinet!

Today, President Donald Trump nominated Florida International University's Law Dean R. Alexander Acosta for the position of Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor. Acosta, 48, Joined FIU in 2009 and is the second dean to lead the university's College of Law. Before coming to Florida International University, he served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Acosta has served in three Presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed positions. Acosta was a member of the National Labor Relations Board. He later went on to be the first Latino to hold the rank of Assistant Attorney General before becoming U.S. Attorney in 2005.

President Trump said, "Throughout his career, Alex Acosta has been a passionate advocate for equal opportunity for all Americans," Trump continued, "His extensive experience has tremendously impressed me and my team and makes us confident that he will lead the Department of labor with the utmost competence and determination to support the American worker." “Alex Acosta is a thoughtful, conscientious American who is dedicated to excellence, integrity and public service, said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg, "We are proud that he is the first Hispanic nominated to serve in President Trump’s cabinet.”

A native of Miami and first-generation university graduate and lawyer, Acosta earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and his law degree from Harvard Law School. Acosta is also the chairman of U.S. Century Bank which is the largest domestically-owned Latino community bank in Florida and one of the 15 largest Latino community banks in the nation. Acosta reaction to the nomination was very upbeat and positive. “I am deeply grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve my country,”Acosta said. “I thank the President and his staff for their confidence in me and I am eager to work tirelessly on behalf of the American worker.”