Advertisement

Poor planning caused houses to crumble in Mexico quake

by Andrea Rodes
 09/12/2017 - 03:28
in
Banner Image: 
bad construction of houses in Mexico explain disaster made by earthquake
Banner Headline: 
I'll blow your house down
Banner Image caption: 
bad construction of houses in Mexico explain disaster made by earthquake
A woman tries to clean up in the aftermath of an earthquake in Juchitan Municipality Oaxaca State, Mexico, Sept. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

A woman tries to clean up in the aftermath of an earthquake in Juchitan Municipality Oaxaca State, Mexico, Sept. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Poor planning caused houses to crumble in Mexico quake

 In Juchitan, a large number of houses are self-build with poor materials, lack planning.


By EFE
September 12, 2017

Makeshift dwellings, a lack of planning, poor materials and ageing structures unfit to stand earthquakes combined to cause a catastrophe in this southern Mexican city, an architect told EFE Monday.

"In the states (away from Mexico City), there's a big culture of self-construction. And there's no architectural or structural planning that goes into home building," said Carlos Daniel Leon,  a a National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico architect who has lived in Juchitan de Zaragoza for several years.

That largely indigenous city in the southern state of Oaxaca was the hardest hit by last Thursday's magnitude-8.2 earthquake, which left at least 95 people dead, 37 of them in Juchitan, according to preliminary reports.

Leon said a number of factors led to nearly 7,000 houses either collapsing or sustaining structural damage, many of them located near the main square of this city of 100,000 people.

"A study of the soil mechanics is indispensable in executing a project," he said.

 Along with people building their own houses, mainly out of financial necessity, the poor quality of the materials was another factor contributing to the tragedy.

 In Juchitan, a large number of collapsed houses had brick walls and clay-tile roofs.

"More than 50 years ago, houses were built with local materials ... steel reinforcements were not considered," he lamented.

Although Juchitan is located in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, an area exposed to intense seismic activity, many houses were built with the traditional technique of placing bricks or concrete blocks by hand.

But more modern buildings also were damaged by the quake, which affected 2.3 million people in the hardest-hit states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

That happened in part because, even though concrete and steel were used in the newer constructions, oftentimes either the execution was faulty or there were problems relating to the precise quantity of the different components used.

ALSO LISTED IN
Environment
TAGS
Mexico earthquake
mexico
construction

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Decenas de personas rinden homenaje a Salvador Allende Gossens, presidente socialista que murió el 11 de septiembre de 1973 durante el golpe de Estado en Santiago de Chile. Foto: Yamily Habib/AL DÍA News.
Chile remembers Salvador Allende
A Rohingya boy stands on a street carrying bottles of water in front a newly built camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sept. 11, 2017. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH
UN Human Rights chief warns that Rohingyas in Myanmar face ethnic cleansing
Street sellers with unofficial Catalonian flags outside Casa Batllo during the National Day of Catalonia (Diada) in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Sept. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir
Catalonia marks National Day amid tensions ahead of divisive referendum
The United States suffered the largest terrorist attack in its history with nearly 3,000 dead 16 years ago. The Twin Towers of New York are reduced to rubble after the impact of two airplanes, kidnapped by an al-Qaeda command. The Pentagon was hit by another aircraft and a fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania. EFE / MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Trump pays tribute to victims of 9/11