In pictures: Puerto Rico after Maria

by Yamily Habib
 09/21/2017 - 15:50
in
Puerto Ricans today found themselves a totally devastated country after Hurricane Maria, which with winds of 250 kilometers per hour affected the entire island on Wednesday, causing flooding and damage still to be calculated. EFE / Jorge Muñiz

Thousands of Puerto Ricans witness the devastating effect of Hurricane Maria as it passes through the island. Its reconstruction will be very difficult, according to public officials.


September 21, 2017

Collapsed roads between water and trees, houses without roofs and cars crashed against sidewalks, this is what Puerto Ricans have found in the streets of their city. The serious economic crisis the island is facing won’t make things easier, but citizens and rescue teams have already begun to break through the rubble.

During this Thursday morning, President Trump approved the state of disaster on the island, which frees federal resources to begin its reconstruction, but the scope of damages is still unknown due to the communicative blockade that the island suffers after the strong winds of the hurricane affected the wiring of the entire region.

 

 


En imágenes: Puerto Rico después de María


Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico
Efectos del Huracán María a su paso por Puerto Rico

