In pictures: Earthquake in Mexico
09/20/2017 - 12:01
in
In pictures: Earthquake in Mexico
An earthquake of 7.1 degrees shook the center of the Aztec country, resulting in landslides and more than 200 deaths.
By Yamily Habib
September 20, 2017
The only thing worse than a historical tragedy is its repetition. Just 32 years after the devastating 1985 earthquake, Mexico City succumbs again to the power of the earth's movements.
Some 40 buildings have collapsed, including a primary school in which 32 children and 5 adults died, according to official sources.
Rescue activities have continued since the moment of the movement and have lasted overnight, amid housing debris and an impressive mobilization of the community.
En imágenes: Terremoto en México
ALSO LISTED IN
TAGS
What do you think about this story?