In pictures: Earthquake in Mexico

The only thing worse than a historical tragedy is its repetition. Just 32 years after the devastating 1985 earthquake, Mexico City succumbs again to the power of the earth's movements.

Some 40 buildings have collapsed, including a primary school in which 32 children and 5 adults died, according to official sources.

Rescue activities have continued since the moment of the movement and have lasted overnight, amid housing debris and an impressive mobilization of the community.



