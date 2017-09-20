Advertisement

In pictures: Earthquake in Mexico

by Yamily Habib
 09/20/2017 - 12:01
in
Banner Image: 
Earthquake in Mexico
Banner Headline: 
Earthquake in Mexico
Banner Image caption: 
Earthquake in Mexico
View of the damages in Puebla, Mexico, today, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook the Mexican capital strongly and caused panic scenes just as 32 years of powerful earthquake that caused thousands of deaths. EFE / Francisco Guasco

View of the damages in Puebla, Mexico, today, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook the Mexican capital strongly and caused panic scenes just as 32 years of powerful earthquake that caused thousands of deaths. EFE / Francisco Guasco

In pictures: Earthquake in Mexico

An earthquake of 7.1 degrees shook the center of the Aztec country, resulting in landslides and more than 200 deaths.


By Yamily Habib
September 20, 2017

The only thing worse than a historical tragedy is its repetition. Just 32 years after the devastating 1985 earthquake, Mexico City succumbs again to the power of the earth's movements.
Some 40 buildings have collapsed, including a primary school in which 32 children and 5 adults died, according to official sources.
Rescue activities have continued since the moment of the movement and have lasted overnight, amid housing debris and an impressive mobilization of the community.


En imágenes: Terremoto en México


Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE
Fuente: EFE

ALSO LISTED IN
Environment
TAGS
mexico
earthquake

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour have hit the island of Puerto Rico this Wednesday, September 20. Source: http://www.lanacion.com.ar/
This is what’s left of Puerto Rico after Maria
A National Hurricane Center chart showing the expected trajectory of Hurricane Maria.
María abandons Puerto Rico leaving serious damages
View of the damage caused by Hurricane Maria on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, as it passes through San Juan (Puerto Rico). Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosello, said that Hurricane Maria, which landed in the southeast of the island with category 4 and winds of 155 miles per hour, will be "devastating" for the territory. EFE / Thais Llorca
Maria arrives in Puerto Rico with rain and winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour
General view of damages on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on the Richter scale that hit the Mexican capital today and caused panic scenes just as the 32-year-old earthquake struck thousands of deaths in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / Mario Guzmán
An earthquake shakes Mexico once again