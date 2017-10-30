A Phony Campaign

The investigation of special prosecutor Robert Mueller is following President Trump close behind.

After orders were issued against Paul Manafort (former campaign manager) and Rick Gates (second in command in the Trump presidential campaign) for conspiracy and money laundering, President Trump has assured that none of the accusations would have had anything to do with his campaign.

"Sorry but this is years ago before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary and the Democrats the focus??," the president wrote on Twitter, referring to his constant accusations against the Democratic candidate.

"Also, there was no collusion!" Trump continued through his personal account on the social network.

For months the president and his administration have accused the Democratic candidate of having conspired with Russia to orchestrate a delegitimizing campaign against him. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders reiterated this during her press conference on Monday, rejecting any link between Manafort and President Trump.

Although both Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to the charges, George Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy advisor, pleaded guilty to perjury to federal agents working with prosecutor Robert Mueller in the investigation.

Papadopoulos confessed to lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with "foreign citizens," which he considered to be closely related to senior officials in Moscow, The Guardian reported.

Faced with this new scenario, both the president and his administration assured that Papadopoulos' role within the campaign was "limited" and "voluntary," having had little or no contact with the president.

But the evidence proves otherwise.

A "declaration of offense" published by the office of the special prosecutor determined that "around March 31, 2016”, Papadopoulos attended a national security meeting with Trump and other advisers, in which, and according to his statement “he assured he could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin”.

The advisor also explained that he had forged links with a professor in London, who would have "substantial connections" with Russian government officials, and who would have offered him incriminating information about the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, in the form of "emails."