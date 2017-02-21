Philadelphia’s New Sitcom: Toomey and Friends

In an ongoing battle between U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, his office equipment, and a group of roughly 500 who gather weekly outside his office, there may be an end in sight.

On March 1st, Pat Toomey’s new office will be located at the U.S. Custom House at 200 Chestnut St, roughly 17 blocks from his current office on 17th and JFK.

Though some have speculated that the move could have been prompted by the recent uptick in gatherings from Tuesdays with Toomey, a statement from Toomey says the lease for his old space is expiring and that is the sole reason for the move.

But Tuesday’s with Toomey participants state that that they are not going to let the senator escape their requests for a dialogue.“Senator Toomey is now going into his seventh year as senator and he has never held a Town Hall in Phialdelphia and he hasn’t held a town hall in general since 2013. We’re concerned that he’s not listening to a majority of his constituents,” said Paige Wolf, Co-Founder of Tuesday’s with Toomey.

A movement that has long been applauded for its strength and viral success, Tuesdays with Toomey grew from 7 women in the building’s lobby to a police escorted group met with locked doors and unanswered phone calls. And with the new location, Tuesdays with Toomey hopes they will now have better access to the senator.

But with another day of protests happening in the streets of Philadelphia, the city displays more and more what seems to be a common scenario: swaths of people shouting in protest to government buildings far from them. “When he said he wasn’t going to be a rubber stamp for Trump’s agenda, we were hoping he would show more independence and make some statements,” stated Wolf.

But Paige Wolf, one of the directors of Tuesday’s with Toomey stated that the group will not relent and will change until the senator has an open dialogue with citizens in Pittsburg and Philadelphia.

The Tuesday’s with Toomey party is at 1 pm on March 1st.