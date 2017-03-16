Trump attacks rapper Snoop Dogg for video

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lambasted rapper Snoop Dogg for a music video in which he points a gun at an actor dressed up like Trump but in clown makeup and shoots him, saying that if he had done that to someone representing former President Barack Obama he would be in "jail."

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" tweeted Trump.

The music video for the song "Lavender," by the iconic rapper, includes a parody with an actor playing Trump and wearing clown makeup, and Snoop Dogg ultimately points a toy pistol at him and fires.

Last weekend, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said that the rapper "shouldn't have done that."

"We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something we should be very careful about," said Rubio.

"I think people can disagree on policy," the senator added, "but we've got to be careful with that kind of thing, because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you can have a real problem."

Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, said on Tuesday that the video is "disgraceful" and that the rapper should apologize to the president.

"There's absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I'm really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that," Cohen said.

The video has attracted far more attention in the Trump-sympathetic political media world than it has in the music world. The chatter has partly been over the idea that Snoop is inciting violence; as Marco Rubio told TMZ, “The wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you can have a real problem,", as reported in The Atlantic.

In recent months, Trump several times has created controversy by firing off vindictive Twitter salvoes at key cultural icons, including Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzeneggar and the hit musical "Hamilton."