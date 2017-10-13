Advertisement

A package of aid to Puerto Rico mutes Trump

The three-star lieutenant general, Jeffrey Buchanan (d.), Responsible for military operations for the recovery of Puerto Rico, is loading baby food boxes with another military man in Jayuya municipality on October 11, 2017. The population of Jayuya is an example of the municipalities of the interior of the island that more difficulties present to recover the normality after the passage of Hurricane Maria. EFE / Jorge Muñiz

President Trump has once again charged against the island's urgencies, but Congress responded to the citizens.


By Yamily Habib
October 13, 2017

The aid and assistance to Puerto Rico - Commonwealth associated with the United States since 1952 - cannot "stay forever", or that has warned Donald Trump on Thursday through his Twitter account.

"We can not keep FEMA, the military and the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!," said the US president through his personal Twitter account.

"The power grid and all the infrastructure were already a disaster before the hurricanes," Trump had previously said, triggering strong criticism for his apparent insensitivity to the disaster experienced by Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria on the island.

Faced with the president's scandalous statement, Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosselló, responded that "The U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico are requesting the support that any of our fellow citizens would receive across our Nation," reported Animal Político.

 

Puerto Rico has been a victim of the passage of two of the strongest hurricanes recorded in the history of the Caribbean (Irma and Maria), whose balance was the death of more than 50 people and damage exceeding 80,000 million.

The economic crisis that has condemned the island to bankruptcy means that its reconstruction will be an almost unsustainable enterprise, so that the lack of basic supplies and resources keep the population in a state of emergency.

That is why Governor Rosselló asked the US Congress to "restructure its debt” of more than 70,000 million dollars, so as to have some respite and an economic way to tackle the crisis and try to solve the chaotic situation in which it is plunged Puerto Rico.

As the portal continues, hours after President Trump showed up on his Twitter account, the White House tried to control the damage by issuing a statement committing itself to assist Puerto Rico in its recovery process.

"We are committed to helping Puerto Rico, our administration is working with Governor Rossello and with Congress to identify the best fiscal path," the document reads.

Thus, the US House of Representatives proceeded to approve a package of disaster assistance, despite the comments of the President.

The body, controlled by a Republican majority, approved a $ 36.5 billion emergency relief, which will be distributed between Puerto Rico and other areas affected by disasters in recent months, according to Reuters.

House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to run a bipartisan Congressional delegation to Puerto Rico on Friday.

Juan Carlos Jimenez, volunteer of the "Plato Caliente" project, observes the girl Isaura García after bringing her plate of food on October 6, 2017, in Barrio Obrero of Santurce district in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
A Life-saver to Puerto Rico
Juan Carlos Jimenez, volunteer of the "Plato Caliente" project, observes the girl Isaura García after bringing her plate of food on October 6, 2017, in Barrio Obrero of Santurce district in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

