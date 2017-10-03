Advertisement

"Out!” Catalunya reveals against the presence of the Spanish police

by Yamily Habib
 10/03/2017 - 15:48
in
Banner Image: 
Indignación... y mucha incertidumbre
Banner Headline: 
Now what?
Banner Image caption: 
Indignación... y mucha incertidumbre
A group of the thousands of students who cross the center of Barcelona during the demonstration, before the Police Headquarters, guarded by the Mossos, convened on the occasion of the day of unemployment, endorsed by some unions, sovereign entities and other formations, in protest against the police action during the referendum organized Sunday by the Generalitat despite the suspension of the Constitutional Court. EFE / Enric Fontcuberta

A group of the thousands of students who cross the center of Barcelona during the demonstration, before the Police Headquarters, guarded by the Mossos, convened on the occasion of the day of unemployment, endorsed by some unions, sovereign entities and other formations, in protest against the police action during the referendum organized Sunday by the Generalitat despite the suspension of the Constitutional Court. EFE / Enric Fontcuberta

"Out!” Catalunya reveals against the presence of the Spanish police

Two days after the referendum of independence, Catalan society takes to the streets to show its indignation against police violence during the voting day, which left more than 700 injured. Madrid denies that police violence and remains deaf to the protests of Catalan society.


By Andrea Rodés
October 03, 2017

(Barcelona). Businesses and theaters closed, a suspended public transport, roads cut… And in the street, thousands and thousands of people demonstrating with Catalan flags and banners against police violence. This is how Catalonia lived - and especially the city of Barcelona, the day of general strike convened by the independence parties in protest of the repression of the central government against the holding of a referendum for the independence from Spain that took place last Sunday, October 1st.

The brutality of the Spanish police against the citizens who tried to vote left more than 700 injured, according to figures from the Catalan government, provoking the indignation of citizenship and accentuating the social division that has existed for years between Catalonia and the rest of Spain.

 

The Catalan government had unilaterally convened the disputed referendum, which has elicited so much opposition from the central government – under the control of the conservative Popular Party (PP) - about two months ago, and the Spanish Justice declared it unconstitutional.

Instead of choosing dialogue, the PP government, led by Mariano Rajoy, opted for the hard-hitting policy, sending hundreds of national police and Civil Guard agents to Catalonia a week before the referendum.

Despite carrying out searches of government offices, arrests of public officials and confiscation of ballot boxes and electoral posters, the Catalans held their referendum and opened the polling stations, without a clue that the police would attack them by using excessive violence.

The national police argue that it obeyed court orders to evict polling stations to justify the show of gratuitous violence they offered to voters, armed only with ballot papers.

The forces of order, equipped with anti-riot gear, had no qualms about breaking glass schools and lashing out against elders and women. Photographs of police violence in Catalunya on Sunday have gone around the world thanks to the international press, but the PP government continues to deny that there was unjustified violence, assuring that the referendum "did not take place."

Meanwhile, state television workers in Catalonia (TVE Catalunya) have denounced in a statement that their media forced them to manipulate the chronicles of what happened during the referendum to avoid talking about "police charges."

And so on, while Rajoy remains impassive to what happened on Sunday and the shouts of thousands of Catalans who yesterday went out to protest the police violence.

Hundreds of young people in front of the barracks of the National Police in Barcelona shouted, “Get out!” to “the occupation forces" or "if you don’t vote then you’re a cop”.

Catalonia has its own police force, the Mossos, whose mission these days is to ensure the safety of the national police who remain displaced in Catalonia.

What will happen tomorrow? Will the Catalan government declare independence by its own means? This is what many citizens, Catalans and Spaniards wonder - given the political uncertainty and lack of dialogue between the two sides.

The referendum had the participation of 42% of the Catalan population and the "yes" won by 90%. But it is still an illegal referendum, without international recognition.

TAGS
independencia catalunya
españa
1Oct
Referendum catalan

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

View of the facade of the Cuban embassy in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. The United States ordered the departure of 15 Cuban Embassy officials in Washington in response to alleged "acoustic" attacks against at least 22 US diplomats in Cuba that have led the State Department to reduce its personnel on the Caribbean island. EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo
Tension mounts between Cuba and the US
In any given year Americans are 2,000 times more likely to be killed by other armed Americans than by a Jihadi terrorist.
Las Vega’s tragedy puts the debate over gun control back on the table
The brutality perpetrated by Spanish police last Sunday in order to prevent a referendum of independence in Catalonia has pushed dozens of young people to protest against the presence of the Spanish police in Barcelona. Photo: Andrea Rodés
Catalunya - Spain: the Independence Referendum’s bitter hangover
View of a blood-covered wheelbarrow today, Monday, October 2, 2017, near the scene of a shooting while a country music festival was held in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE.
The massacres of the 21st century in the United States